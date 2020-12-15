Menu
Coffs Harbour on Monday (December 14, 2020) evening.
News

IN PHOTOS: Heavy rain, rough seas lash the Coffs Coast

Jasmine Minhas
14th Dec 2020 7:00 PM | Updated: 15th Dec 2020 6:26 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RIVERS have swelled as rough seas lashed the coastline of Coffs Harbour this evening.

A severe weather warning remains in place for the region, with damaging winds and heavy rainfall expected to intensify into the evening.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts the rainfall is expected to ease late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

A hazardous surf warning also remains in place for the Coffs Coast today and tomorrow, and people are urged to remain out of the water.

As of noon December 14, BoM is expecting the Coffs Coast will be affected by minor flooding.

A sandbag filling station is open at Brelsford Park, with SES crews reporting over 412 sandbags have been filled, delivered or picked up today.

 

