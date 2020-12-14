IN PHOTOS: Hundreds gather for Christmas celebrations

Hundreds of people made their way out for the Christmas twilight markets and Carols Spectacular on the weekend.

HUNDREDS of community members were out and about on the weekend, making the most of the many Christmas themed events across Emerald.

Calvary Emerald hosted the annual Carols Spectacular show, with two shows ensuring no one missed out on the festive display.

There were rides for the children and even a visit from Santa.

Crowds then headed to Emerald’s Rotary Park for the first twilight market hosted by Bells Barnyard and the Rotary Club of Emerald.

The steam train was running and live music was flowing.

Visitors browsed the huge variety of market stalls and enjoyed dinner under the trees.