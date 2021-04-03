Menu
Rockhampton’s Chelsea Smith at the Rare Spares Rockynats show ‘n’ shine on Saturday. Photo: Pam McKay
News

IN PHOTOS: Rockynats in Rocky's CBD on Saturday

Pam McKay
3rd Apr 2021 4:51 PM
Robert Aitken has returned to his old stamping ground for the Rare Spares Rockynats - and he couldn’t be happier about it.

“I’m really enjoying my time up here, Rocky’s put on a really good show for us,” he said, as he showed off his 1974 SLR Torana in Saturday’s show ‘n’ shine.

“It’s been great so far – down here on Quay Street today and yesterday in the street parade, which was sensational. A heap of Rocky people turned out for it. It was great to be part of it and great to see the local community get involved.”

Thousands of people flocked to Rockhampton’s CBD on Saturday during day two of Queensland’s biggest car festival.

Mike Wagner and Robert Aitken with his 1974 SLR Torana.
Mike Wagner and Robert Aitken with his 1974 SLR Torana.

They marvelled at the spectacular custom and classic vehicles in the show ‘n’ shine, admired gleaming motorcycles in the bikes precinct and took in the high-octane action of the street drags.

Robert said this was the first time he had entered his car in an event.

“I’m originally from the Rocky region so I just thought I would come back up and catch up with some old friends,” he said.

“I’m really enjoying Rockynats. The crowd’s been great, the hospitality’s been great.

“I’ll definitely be back, with bells on.”

Rockynats continues on Sunday. See what’s on here.

car festival rare spares rockynats rockhampton cbd show n shine slr torana street drags whatson rockhampton
