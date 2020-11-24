Menu
The 2020 Women's Rugby Union finals held at Emerald's Morton Park on November 21. Photo: Terry Hill
Sport

IN PHOTOS: Sporting action captured at Emerald

Kristen Booth
and Terry Hill
24th Nov 2020 11:24 AM
SPORTING events were in full swing at the weekend, with players from across the region heading to Emerald to compete.

Cricket:

The under 16 Magpies Black took on the Springsure Brumbies at Emerald’s Epic sports ground.

Magpies Black are currently sitting in second place to the Magpies White team after five games. Both teams are sitting on 19 points.

More under 16 players competed at the Emerald Showgrounds, with Brothers Blue taking on Brothers White.

Brothers White are currently third on the ladder with Brothers Blue in fifth place after five games.

Seniors competed in the Barton Shield at the Emerald Showgrounds.

Emerald Brothers took on Rolleston Roosters, and are leading the competition after five rounds, sitting on 23 points.

The Clermont Bulls are running second on 21 points with the Springsure Ringers in third with 15 points.

Rugby union:

Women’s rugby union finals were played at Emerald’s Morton Park on Saturday, November 21, contested by Emerald, Mackay and Airlie Beach.

