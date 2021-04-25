IN PHOTOS: Thousands show up for Anzac Day march
Community groups, schools and veterans were cheered on as they made their way through the streets of Emerald during the 2021 Anzac Day march.
The marching band led the charge followed by groups of all ages, from Lions Park around to the Emerald Cenotaph for the main service.
Thousands of people were in attendance this year after being restricted to their driveways due to COVID restrictions in 2020.
Photos
