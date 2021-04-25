Menu
Veterans, schools and emergency services joined Emerald's 2021 Anzac Day March on April 25, from Lions Park to the Emerald Cenotaph, followed by the main service.
IN PHOTOS: Thousands show up for Anzac Day march

Kristen Booth
25th Apr 2021 4:00 PM
Community groups, schools and veterans were cheered on as they made their way through the streets of Emerald during the 2021 Anzac Day march.

The marching band led the charge followed by groups of all ages, from Lions Park around to the Emerald Cenotaph for the main service.

Thousands of people were in attendance this year after being restricted to their driveways due to COVID restrictions in 2020.

