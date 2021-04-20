IN PICTURES: Gabba to get $1bn Olympic-sized transformation

The historic Gabba would be totally redeveloped at a cost of more than $1bn to become a beacon for Brisbane under a new plan for the 2032 Olympics and Paralympic Games.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will today reveal more of the state's vision for the Games, with The Gabba set to be transformed as the event's main stadium to host the athletics and opening and closing ceremonies should the bid be successful, pushing out its 42,000-seat capacity to host 50,000 people.

An artist’s impression of the proposed Gabba redevelopment.

A plaza would be built between the new Cross River Rail station and The Gabba, which could be used in its own right as a concert space and a place for medal presentations after events.

And nearby parkland would be commandeered for athlete warm-up facilities, with golf buggies or similar vehicles used to whip competitors to the stadium via a VIP corridor.

It is understood the plan would cost more than $1bn, but final costings have not been determined because the design is not yet finalised.

Ms Palaszczuk said it was fitting that the historic stadium play a centrepoint for Brisbane's bid to host the Games.

"Every Games needs a home," the Premier said.

"The Gabba has been home to our sport since 1895. A home for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games could be its crowning glory."

The plan supplants previous thoughts around the possibility of building a new stadium at Albion, with The Gabba far more central for Games visitors and a more central link between the city, Suncorp Stadium and other spectator centres via walkways and public transport.

That would allow the Games to be celebrated across the city backdrop, with visitors able to enjoy events whether in the stadium or not.

"I can see the river lined with people watching big screens all taking part in the fun and excitement of the Games," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"There's South Bank leading to West End which is connected to Roma Street via the Kurilpa Bridge with a new bridge under construction for the new Queen's Wharf development. There are City Cats offering even more options for transport.

"All of this is infrastructure we already have."

Games organisers are looking for transformational, legacy projects for bid cities that will be used long into the future under their "new norm" rules, rather than white-elephant projects that would be under-utilised after the Games.

They also want the host cities themselves to be the stars of the games, rather than interesting but costly and useless infrastructure.

Sport Minister and Minister Assisting the Premier on the Olympics Stirling Hinchliffe described The Gabba as "a workhorse, not a white elephant". "It's used on average for 40 weeks of the year with major sports played in summer and winter including international sport," he said.

Brisbane stadium designing firm Populous have provided concept designs for the possible upgrade, and director Chris Paterson said it was an opportunity to complement Brisbane's world-class rectangular Suncorp Stadium with a world-class round stadium.

The Gabba would join Cairns, Townsville, the Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast as Games venue hosts, with 85 per cent already built.

The announcement comes after Australian Olympic Committee President John Coates spoke with state ministers at a Cabinet meeting in Brisbane yesterday, where the Cabinet officially endorsed the government position to support the 2032 Olympics. But Ms Palaszczuk said the endorsement was contingent on "guarantees" that need to be made by the federal government.

"I've already had a discussion with the Prime Minister," the Premier said.

"We'll be talking extensively about that over the coming weeks because we have very strict timelines that we need to meet.

"So we want to keep our preferred status there with the targeted dialogue."

Ms Palaszczuk talked up the Games bid, saying it gave Queenslanders hope for the future following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As you can appreciate, we are basically doing years and months of work in a very short time frame to meet the deadlines that the IOC has set us," she said.

"It's a very exciting time for Queensland.

"So 2032, all the eyes of the world will be on us."

It's predicted that securing the Games would create more than 100,000 new jobs and priceless international tourism exposure, and install concrete deadlines for governments to build the roads and rail the growing southeast needs.

Brisbane was named by the International Olympic Committee as the preferred candidate to host the 2032 Olympic Games in February, opening up a "targeted dialogue" with Queensland's bid committee and the Australian Olympic Committee.

Queensland's bid, formally lodged in September 2019, could go to a vote as early as the Tokyo Olympics.

