In profile: Emerald Seals captains

Seals captain hangs up goggles

Emerald Seals captain Ben Gaskin. Taylor Battersby

FOR Ben Gaskin, swimming began as a hobby and a way to keep fit.

In fact, the Emerald Seals captain said he hated competitive swimming at first, but after a few years started to love it.

"One day I was swimming and I got told I made states,” he said.

"When I was younger, I thought only the really good swimmers made states and I just thought I was doing it for fitness.

"So I was surprised and I was happy (to make states).”

Since then, Ben has excelled at swimming, most recently qualifying for the 2019 Queensland Sprint Championships next month.

Despite this success, Ben is hanging up his goggles at the end of this season and retiring from competitive swimming.

The Grade 12 student said his looming graduation, coupled with ongoing issues with his shoulders, prompted the decision.

"I've been competitively swimming since I was nine, so that's seven years ago,” he said.

"In recent years my shoulders have been having problems, so I'm still definitely going to keep up swimming for fitness, but I need to fix my shoulders.”

Ben said he was both happy and sad to be retiring.

"I look up to the people around me, so when I moved here, it was three seniors within the club that I looked up to because they were all making states,” he said.

"I'm still friends with them now even though they're at university.”

Quick Facts

Birthplace: Winton, Queensland

Date of birth: August 8, 2002

Preferred swimming style: When I was younger, it was breaststroke, but then as I moved into high school, it became butterfly and backstroke.

Personal best: 1:11:37 (100m backstroke)

Favourite professional swimmer: Michael Phelps

Favourite career moment: Qualifying for states

Young gun making big waves

Emerald Seals captain Tegan Sprout. Taylor Battersby

SHE might be young but Tegan Sprought is already making a name for herself in the world of competitive swimming.

The Emerald Seals swimmer said she was really surprised to be voted team captain this year.

"I'm only pretty young and there was another really good girl that was running for it, so I'm really happy that I got it,” she said.

"To be able to represent the club ... is really nice.”

Currently only half a second off the national qualifying time for the 200m individual medley, Tegan has gone from strength to strength in the swimming world.

Most recently, she competed in eight individual events at the Queensland Swimming Championships in Brisbane.

"I did eight personal bests there and ... my team got two seconds (places) in the medley and the freestyle relays, so I was really happy with that,” she said.

"I got a bit overwhelmed on the first day though, because there were Olympians there.

"I wasn't really prepared for that, seeing all those really good swimmers there, but it was a fun experience.”

Tegan said it was the people around her who made swimming enjoyable.

"You get to know everyone and they're like your family. It's a great vibe,” she said.

The Emerald Seals captain is now training to make nationals at the Queensland State Schools Swimming Championships in March this year.

Quick facts

Birthplace: Rockhampton, Queensland

Date of birth: March 9, 2006

Preferred swimming style: 200m individual medley

Personal best: 2:38:83 (200m IM)

Favourite pro swimmer: Probably the Campbell sisters

Favourite career moment: It would probably be at Capricornia when I came fourth - I was half a second off (qualifying for) nationals