IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Comp set to showcase business favourite

Mollydookers Cafe and Bar owner Alana Vandenbrink has been announced as one of eight finalists in Kochie's Business Builders Back to Business Competition.

Mollydookers Cafe and Bar owner Alana Vandenbrink has been announced as one of eight finalists in Kochie's Business Builders Back to Business Competition.

An Australian celebrity has showcased a local family business on the national stage after it was announced as a finalist in a competition focused on COVID-19 recovery.

Mollydookers Cafe and Bar has been named as one of eight finalists in Kochie’s Business Builders Back to Business Competition.

Host of Channel 7’s breakfast news program Sunrise David Koch started the initiative to inspire business owners across the country to rebuild and prosper after the pandemic.

Renowned for their Canadian and Australian inspired dishes owner of the small Apple Tree Creek business Alana Vandenbrink said she entered the competition on a whim.

“I came across the competition online and initially you just had to submit your best tip for getting back to business during the COVID-19 pandemic … to be named a finalist was such a surprise,” Ms Vandenbrink said.

“It is now up to a public popular vote so for us small folk in Apple Tree Creek, we are really going to be paddling up stream and need a whole lot of help.”

Ms Vandenbrink’s nomination focused on starting over to make a difference to the business and create a better work-life balance.

“When we were shut down last year we took the time to really evaluate our business, our menu, staffing and hours,” she said.

“(This meant) when we reopened we could capitalise on all the things we have learnt, what was working well and cut out things that weren’t working well.”

Mollydookers is battling it out with the remaining seven finalists with the winning business set to appear on television program Kochie’s Business Builders.

Reaching a large demographic nationwide, receiving the exposure would mean the world for Ms Vandenbrink and her husband’s cafe as well as the Bundaberg region.

Voting closes at 11.59pm on March 28.

The public are encouraged to vote online as many times as they can, by clicking here.