Inaugural Emerald Parkrun event a big hit with the community

FOR THE LOVE OF RUNNING: A group of parkrun enthusiasts who travelled from Brisbane to join the first official run.

THEY came from Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast, Hervey Bay, as well as surrounding towns.

The inaugural Emerald parkrun, a five-kilometre run to be held every weekend from here on, got off to a great start with more than 100 supporters, and with 92 people finishing the course.

Parkrun is a concept imported from the UK to generate a family and community event that promotes good health and fitness, with no requirement to compete against anyone but yourself.

Organiser Jen Bennett said the new event drew a variety of people, and two trial runs were held in April to introduce the concept.

"We are the first town starting with the capital 'E' to have this event so lots of people came for the new course, the new launch, and the chance to 'do' Emerald.” Jen said.

"The course starts and finishes at the Botanic Gardens, and the rules say it must not use roads or driveways.”

Families arrived with children, prams, dogs, and walked the course; there is no requirement to run, however registrants can compete for a 'personal best' and try to improve in it week upon week.

"We had people in from Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast, Hervey Bay - and from lots of towns surrounding Emerald,” Jen said.

"They came a long way - they're very keen.

"There will be an event every week from now on.

"This weekend we have a team from the Middlemount miners -- and there's a football team coming too.

"We will look at themes, too - we can do something for Mothers Day for example.”

Parkrun now operates the event in 216 locations around the nation.