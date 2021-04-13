Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Signs stating incorrect road rules were erected on the Dawson Hwy, near Biloela.
Signs stating incorrect road rules were erected on the Dawson Hwy, near Biloela.
News

Incorrect overtaking signs removed from CQ Hwy

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
13th Apr 2021 6:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Overtaking signs depicting incorrect road rules on the Dawson Highway, near Biloela, were removed on Monday.

Three separate signs have shown road users cannot overtake on split lines, can overtake on double lines, or can overtake on a full line when the incoming line is split.

Signs stating incorrect road rules were erected on the Dawson Hwy, near Biloela.
Signs stating incorrect road rules were erected on the Dawson Hwy, near Biloela.

Residents took to social media on Monday about the confusion and whether it was deemed safe.

One resident said the signs were going to cause fines if people do what the signs were asking.

Another resident stated it was a "head on in the making".

A Department of Transport and Main Roads spokesman said overtaking was only permitted if there was a single broken line or a broken line to the left of a continuous line.

Signs stating incorrect road rules were erected on the Dawson Hwy, near Biloela.
Signs stating incorrect road rules were erected on the Dawson Hwy, near Biloela.

"Wide centre line treatment was introduced in Queensland in 2010 and includes two parallel painted centre lines which separate oncoming traffic by one-metre," the spokesman said.

"The increased separation improves safety by reducing head-on crashes, with data indicating a 50 per cent reduction in head-on casualty crashes where the safety treatment has been implemented.

"If there is a continuous solid line, then overtaking is not permitted.

Signs stating incorrect road rules were erected on the Dawson Hwy, near Biloela.
Signs stating incorrect road rules were erected on the Dawson Hwy, near Biloela.

"The signs do not reflect the current road rules and will be removed on Monday."

The TMR spokesman said the new signs displaying correct messaging will be implemented as a priority.

biloela community dawson hwy queensland transport and main roads
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        National business opens new store in Central Highlands

        Premium Content National business opens new store in Central Highlands

        News The new store has created four local jobs and is offering a range of great offers for its regional customers.

        LETTERS TO THE ED: Humbug of global warming, climate change

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE ED: Humbug of global warming, climate change

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Rugby league club receives new amenities for 2021 season

        Premium Content Rugby league club receives new amenities for 2021 season

        News Bluff club is one of 10 across the region to receive upgrades and developments to...

        What coach most liked about Capras women’s win

        Premium Content What coach most liked about Capras women’s win

        Rugby League Who was good in the team’s spirited come-from-behind victory in season opener.