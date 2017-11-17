Increasing literacy skills through debates

SPEAKING UP: The Central Highlands interschool debate finals are on Tuesday, November 21.

PRIMARY schools throughout Emerald have been competing in a debating competition, which teachers say is increasing the pupils' self-confidence.

The annual Primary Inter-school Debate, has been running in Term 4 during the past six years, for all Year 5 and 6 students.

With six different schools competing - Emerald State School, Denison State School, Emerald North State School, St Bridget's Primary School, St Patricks and Emerald Christian College - the invitation is open to all primary schools in Emerald.

PA to the principal at Emerald Christian College, Joanne Chui, said the competition provides an academic competition and helps to increase the confidence within students involved.

"Debating students regularly do better in English and literacy as well as boosting their self-confidence,” she said.

"They can practise their public speaking skills.

"This is one inter-school competition not based on a physical sport.”

Beginning on October 17 this year, the weekly debates have covered topics such as sport, a new flag for Australia, going to Mars and building nuclear power stations.

Students are in the final week of training, with the finals taking place next Tuesday, November 21, debating whether or not violent video games should be banned.

All teams will compete within the finals, with Emerald State School taking on Emerald Christian College for first place.

The current rankings are:

1st: Team 2 from Emerald State School

2nd: Team 1 from Emerald Christian College

3rd: Team 3 from St Pat's

4th: Team 1 from Emerald State School

5th: Team 1 from St Pat's

6th: Team 4 from St Pat's

All are welcome to Emerald Christian College to watch the final debates.