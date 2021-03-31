‘Unsettled’: Easter rain for Capricornia, Central West

The bureau predicted rain in Capricornia and as far inland as Longreach.

The Bureau of Meteorology on Wednesday forecast rain across Capricornia and potentially further inland over the Easter weekend.

Meteorologist Pieter Claassen said there would be showers over most of the east coast this week.

"Further inland from the east coast, we have quite a dry air mass remaining in place, so these onshore stream showers are really just affecting the coastal fringe of much of the state at the moment," he said.

"We do have some strong wind warnings in place from the Peninsula Coast stretching right down to the Capricornia Coast at the moment, and those strong wind warnings are likely to remain in place right through the week and potentially even extending into the weekend.

But Mr Claassen said conditions over the Easter weekend were "increasingly unsettled", and showers and thunderstorms could reach inland as far as Longreach.

He said a coastal trough would also increase rainfall over part of the east coast, though exactly where was uncertain.

"At this stage we can say the most likely areas for this enhanced rainfall are the Capricornia and the Wide Bay districts from Sunday and into early next week," he said.

He that in the areas of focus, there could be daily falls between 50 and 150mm, and between 10 and 30mm more generally.