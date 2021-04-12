INCREDIBLE footage has emerged of a large saltwater crocodile taking a large animal near the mouth of the Daintree River.

A mustering helicopter patrolling the Daintree region happened upon the "4.5m" croc with what looks to be a huge turtle in its jaws.

The animal was swimming around 500 metres from the coastline.

"Just trying to get message out large Croc around 4.5m was swimming just South of Daintree mouth and half a kilometre out to sea roughly in line with Wonga Beach," said Brian Bartlett, who posted the footage online.

It is the 12th reported crocodile sighting across the Douglas Shire in the last 30 days, with three of them seen around the waterways of Wonga Beach, north of Mossman.

A crocodile with a large turtle in its mouth has been spotted at Wonga Beach. PHOTO: Facebook/Brian Bartlett.

One of the animals, believed to be of a similar size, is currently under investigation by the Department of Environment and Science.

A DES spokesman said all crocodile sightings should be reported to 1300 130 372.

"Crocodiles are highly mobile and the longer you take to report a sighting, the less likely it is that the crocodile will be located."

Originally published as Incredible footage captures hungry Far North croc