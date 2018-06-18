Menu
IRRIGATOR'S FROST: Chris McFerran snapped icicles forming on fence in Clintonvale this morning, but the rest of the town didn't quite make it below zero.
Weather

Incredible icicles mark frosty start to the day

marian faa
by
18th Jun 2018 1:06 PM | Updated: 1:19 PM

IF ANYONE can snoop out a frosty photo, it's Warwick's Chris McFerran.

While most parts of Warwick saw temperatures hover above zero this morning, Mr McFerran sped out to lower-lying Clintonvale where temperatures got to -3.8 degrees.

There he found 100 meters of fence on a family dairy farm glistening with incredible icicles from a nearby irrigator.

"It was really quite spectacular," he said.

"Each time the sprinkler came around it put another coating of ice."

Standing on mountains in Warwick, you could even see large snow clouds to the south towards Stanthorpe.

But to the disappointment of many, Warwick won't be seeing snow any time soon according to storm chaser Mr McFerran.

While other parts of the state saw their coldest morning yet, most of Warwick got to a minimum of 4.7 degrees.

"We were a bit strange in Warwick we didn't really get that cold," Mr McFerran said.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jim Richardson said temperatures were set to rise before the end of the week.

