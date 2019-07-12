Menu
WELL EARNED: Pete Eversham went from being 161kg late in 2017 to completing a marathon last weekend.
Health

Incredible journey

Aaron Goodwin
by
12th Jul 2019 9:00 AM

AN EMERALD local has capped off a weight loss transformation by recently completing the Gold Coast 42km marathon.

After a trip to the doctor's late in 2017 where he weighed in at 161.3kg, Pete Eversham hit the precipice and decided to turn his life around.

"My wife and I were married for a year and we'd talked about having a family,” Mr Eversham said.

"At that weight it really hit home that I want to be a dad who can be active, run around and play with the kids.

"I was shocked and ashamed to see the numbers.

"At 161kg I was in heart attack territory.”

Pete underwent gastric sleeve surgery in April 2018 after consulting a few friends he knew who had the surgery.

After a successful operation and recovery, Pete started running for the first time in years in July 2018.

He worked his way up in a few weeks to running one kilometre without stopping. The next milestone was being able to complete the Emerald Parkrun which took a few months.

Then came the idea to run a marathon.

"I joined the Wednesday running club and did a 10km run, which was hard,” Mr Eversham said. "Talking to the running club about doing a half-marathon and before I knew it I was signing up for the Gold Coast marathon.”

Pete completed the 42km in a time of 5 hours, 11 minutes and 38 seconds.

"It was emotional really,” Mr Eversham said.

"I did shed a tear and I get emotional thinking about it now.

"I didn't want the surgery to be the cause of that loss. I wanted to achieve something and work for it.

"It was great to have my family there to share it.”

emerald parkrun emerald runners group gold coast marathon pete eversham weight loss journey
Central Queensland News

