Incredible journey

WELL EARNED: Pete Eversham went from being 161kg late in 2017 to completing a marathon last weekend.

WELL EARNED: Pete Eversham went from being 161kg late in 2017 to completing a marathon last weekend. Contributed

AN EMERALD local has capped off a weight loss transformation by recently completing the Gold Coast 42km marathon.

After a trip to the doctor's late in 2017 where he weighed in at 161.3kg, Pete Eversham hit the precipice and decided to turn his life around.

"My wife and I were married for a year and we'd talked about having a family,” Mr Eversham said.

"At that weight it really hit home that I want to be a dad who can be active, run around and play with the kids.

"I was shocked and ashamed to see the numbers.

"At 161kg I was in heart attack territory.”

Pete underwent gastric sleeve surgery in April 2018 after consulting a few friends he knew who had the surgery.

After a successful operation and recovery, Pete started running for the first time in years in July 2018.

He worked his way up in a few weeks to running one kilometre without stopping. The next milestone was being able to complete the Emerald Parkrun which took a few months.

Then came the idea to run a marathon.

"I joined the Wednesday running club and did a 10km run, which was hard,” Mr Eversham said. "Talking to the running club about doing a half-marathon and before I knew it I was signing up for the Gold Coast marathon.”

Pete completed the 42km in a time of 5 hours, 11 minutes and 38 seconds.

"It was emotional really,” Mr Eversham said.

"I did shed a tear and I get emotional thinking about it now.

"I didn't want the surgery to be the cause of that loss. I wanted to achieve something and work for it.

"It was great to have my family there to share it.”