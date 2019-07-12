Incredible journey
AN EMERALD local has capped off a weight loss transformation by recently completing the Gold Coast 42km marathon.
After a trip to the doctor's late in 2017 where he weighed in at 161.3kg, Pete Eversham hit the precipice and decided to turn his life around.
"My wife and I were married for a year and we'd talked about having a family,” Mr Eversham said.
"At that weight it really hit home that I want to be a dad who can be active, run around and play with the kids.
"I was shocked and ashamed to see the numbers.
"At 161kg I was in heart attack territory.”
Pete underwent gastric sleeve surgery in April 2018 after consulting a few friends he knew who had the surgery.
After a successful operation and recovery, Pete started running for the first time in years in July 2018.
He worked his way up in a few weeks to running one kilometre without stopping. The next milestone was being able to complete the Emerald Parkrun which took a few months.
Then came the idea to run a marathon.
"I joined the Wednesday running club and did a 10km run, which was hard,” Mr Eversham said. "Talking to the running club about doing a half-marathon and before I knew it I was signing up for the Gold Coast marathon.”
Pete completed the 42km in a time of 5 hours, 11 minutes and 38 seconds.
"It was emotional really,” Mr Eversham said.
"I did shed a tear and I get emotional thinking about it now.
"I didn't want the surgery to be the cause of that loss. I wanted to achieve something and work for it.
"It was great to have my family there to share it.”