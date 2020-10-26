Menu
Police will allege the Cannonvale woman, 34, was travelling 170km/h in the 100km/h zone. Photo: Zizi Averill
News

‘Incredibly reckless’: Woman busted 70km/h over limit

Tara Miko
, tara.miko@news.com.au
26th Oct 2020 12:00 PM
A CANNONVALE woman was stripped of her licence for six months after allegedly speeding 70km/h over the limit near Moranbah.

Police will allege the 34-year-old woman was travelling at 170km/h on Ellensfield Rd at Burton about 12.30pm Friday.

Officers intercepted the woman's vehicle in the 100km/h zone.

She was fined $1245 on the spot, stripped of eight demerit points and her licence immediately disqualified.

"Police would like to remind drivers that driving at such a high speed is incredibly reckless and places other road users at risk," Senior Sergeant Adam Dyer said.

"There is little to no hope of any motorist - no matter what driving skills they may possess - safely responding to an unexpected emergency situation while travelling at anything close to this alleged speed.

"Even something as simple as a pothole on the road at this speed could create a potentially life threatening situation for anyone on the road in that area and at that time."

Sen-Sgt Dyer said the proactive response from police showed officers were working "as hard as possible to keep our roads safe for all users" - both urban and rural.

