Kohli: Bring on the banter

AUSTRALIAN cricket might have vowed to play by a stricter on-field code but Indian skipper Virat Kohli isn't expecting the hosts to be shrinking violets when the Test series starts in Adelaide on Thursday.

And nor does he think they should.

As the fallout continues from the Aussies' controversial ball-tampering issue in South Africa earlier this year, much of the focus in the lead-up to the summer has been on Australia's cricket culture and the way new captain Tim Paine's team will conduct itself.

Kohli, not shy when it comes to getting in the face of opposition teams, doesn't think the Aussies should go into their shells when times get tough during the four-Test series.

"I personally don't think that any team should be totally negative after something like that happens," Kohli said on Wednesday.

"I don't see stuff happening which has happened in the past where both teams have crossed the line, but still it's a competitive sport ... we do not expect guys to just come in and bowl and just walk back.

Kohli with Australian counterpart Tim Paine pose with the Border-Gavaskar trophy in Adelaide. Pic: AAP

"Obviously there are going to be times when you have to put the batsman under pressure, not necessarily crossing the line but just get into their heads, which you expect from any side in the world - not just Australia.

"It is going to be there, but it's not going to be at the levels that have happened in the past where both teams have lost control."

The Australia-India rivalry has been littered with on-field incidents in recent showdowns, and while Kohli expects teams to behave he won't shy away from the battle.

"I don't see anything radical happening because the skill-set is high, so we necessarily will not need to get into anything but yeah at times when situations are difficult you do find ways to upset the batsmen's rhythm," he said.

"I think a bit of banter there is not harmful at all."