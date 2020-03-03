Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
ABS data revealed that more than 30 per cent of Mackay residents were obese or overweight.
ABS data revealed that more than 30 per cent of Mackay residents were obese or overweight.
Health

Indifference driving Mackay obesity rates

Mel Frykberg
3rd Mar 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN INDIFFERENT attitude is driving Mackay’s obesity rates despite Central Queenslanders being well aware they are risking their health.

Data revealed that more than 62,700 in the Mackay Local Government Area are either overweight or obese.

This breaks down to 37 per cent of Mackay residents being obese and 34 per cent overweight while in the Isaac region 41 per cent are obese and 33 per cent overweight.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics data, collated by the Public Health Information Development Unit at Torrents University in Adelaide, was released to mark the start of Obesity Awareness Week today.

Doctors say that most obese Queenslander were not willing to make lifestyles changes.
Doctors say that most obese Queenslander were not willing to make lifestyles changes.

The campaign was created by Australian Medical Association Queensland to help people create healthier habits at work, home and school.

However, a survey of doctors has shared that most obese Queenslanders were not willing to make lifestyle changes to be healthier despite knowing they were putting their health at risk.

It revealed more than 70 per cent of Queensland doctors had noticed a rise in the number of patients with obesity-related illnesses such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and stroke, compared with five years ago.

AMAQ Central Queensland representative Dr Nick Yim said some doctors in the region were treating up to 20 per cent more patients with obesity-related illnesses.

“Any increase is extremely concerning,” Dr Yim said.

“Also extremely concerning is that many Queenslanders don’t seem to take their health seriously.

Australian Medical Association Queensland president Dr Dilip Dhupelia. Picture: Mark Cranitch.
Australian Medical Association Queensland president Dr Dilip Dhupelia. Picture: Mark Cranitch.

“Nearly 90 per cent of GPs surveyed said their patients were not willing to make healthy changes, even when they knew their weight was posing health risks.

“Apart from the impact on individual health, this obesity epidemic is a huge burden on regional health services.”

AMA Queensland President Dr Dilip Dhupelia said the first step for overweight or obese people was to see their GP for a health check-up and to create a plan.

“We need Queenslanders to recognise this as a serious public health epidemic and start taking small steps towards a healthier future,” Dr Dhupelia said.

central queensland health mackay health mackay obesity mackay region
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Work thins as unemployment rate rises

        premium_icon Work thins as unemployment rate rises

        News Jobseekers doing it tough as Queensland’s unemployment rate climbs to highest in the nation.

        IT’S BACK: Eat Street brings tastes of the world

        premium_icon IT’S BACK: Eat Street brings tastes of the world

        News Everything you need to know about the region’s next Eat Street event.

        Ex-Tropical cyclone Esther set to saturate CQ areas

        premium_icon Ex-Tropical cyclone Esther set to saturate CQ areas

        Weather More wet weather is expected to soak areas of the region this week.

        Meet the new boss of the kitchen at popular restaurant

        premium_icon Meet the new boss of the kitchen at popular restaurant

        News New chef in town has worked alongside some of the industry’s biggest names and he’s...