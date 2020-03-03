Indifference driving Mackay obesity rates

ABS data revealed that more than 30 per cent of Mackay residents were obese or overweight.

AN INDIFFERENT attitude is driving Mackay’s obesity rates despite Central Queenslanders being well aware they are risking their health.

Data revealed that more than 62,700 in the Mackay Local Government Area are either overweight or obese.

This breaks down to 37 per cent of Mackay residents being obese and 34 per cent overweight while in the Isaac region 41 per cent are obese and 33 per cent overweight.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics data, collated by the Public Health Information Development Unit at Torrents University in Adelaide, was released to mark the start of Obesity Awareness Week today.

Doctors say that most obese Queenslander were not willing to make lifestyles changes.

The campaign was created by Australian Medical Association Queensland to help people create healthier habits at work, home and school.

However, a survey of doctors has shared that most obese Queenslanders were not willing to make lifestyle changes to be healthier despite knowing they were putting their health at risk.

It revealed more than 70 per cent of Queensland doctors had noticed a rise in the number of patients with obesity-related illnesses such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and stroke, compared with five years ago.

AMAQ Central Queensland representative Dr Nick Yim said some doctors in the region were treating up to 20 per cent more patients with obesity-related illnesses.

“Any increase is extremely concerning,” Dr Yim said.

“Also extremely concerning is that many Queenslanders don’t seem to take their health seriously.

Australian Medical Association Queensland president Dr Dilip Dhupelia. Picture: Mark Cranitch.

“Nearly 90 per cent of GPs surveyed said their patients were not willing to make healthy changes, even when they knew their weight was posing health risks.

“Apart from the impact on individual health, this obesity epidemic is a huge burden on regional health services.”

AMA Queensland President Dr Dilip Dhupelia said the first step for overweight or obese people was to see their GP for a health check-up and to create a plan.

“We need Queenslanders to recognise this as a serious public health epidemic and start taking small steps towards a healthier future,” Dr Dhupelia said.