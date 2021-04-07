Industry leader urges CQ landholders to challenge valuations

Central Queensland landholders have been warned by AgForce not to delay if they want to object to their new land valuations, issued in March.

Central Queensland landholders have been warned by AgForce not to delay if they want to object to their new land valuations – or risk being lumped with higher council rates and rent.

The Valuer-General released new land valuations for about 261,000 landowners in 25 council areas, which come into effect from June 30, 2021.

The 25 areas include Balonne, Banana, Barcaldine, Barcoo, Blackall-Tambo, Bulloo, Burdekin, Central Highlands, Charters Towers, Cook, Diamantina, Gladstone, Gympie, Isaac, Longreach, Maranoa, Murweh, Paroo, Quilpie, Somerset, Southern Downs, Tablelands, Toowoomba, Western Downs and Whitsunday.



According to AgForce, some of the largest rises, from the last valuation to this year, have taken place at Diamantina (155 per cent), Bulloo (128 per cent), Quilpie (108 per cent), Central Highlands (100 per cent), Isaac (97 per cent), Charters Towers (97 per cent), Balonne (89 per cent), Murweh (85 per cent), and Barcoo (82 per cent).

AgForce’s valuer John Moore said responsibility for ensuring values were correct laid with landowners, not local governments.

“Unimproved values are done by mass appraisal, meaning your property isn’t individually valued so errors can occur,” he said.

“It’s important you object to your new valuation if you believe the unimproved value is too high, because it could result in large savings in rates or rent.

“But you only have until the end of May to do so, so I urge landowners to begin the process today.”

Objections must be lodged with the Valuer-General by May 31.

Landowners who disagree with their valuation and are able to provide supporting information can lodge their objection online or at the address shown at the top of the valuation notice.

If you don’t have internet access, call 1300 664 217 to request an objection kit.

The Valuer-General said some areas of Queensland had not been revalued in 2021 due to market information indicating no certainty in sustainable land values since the previous valuation period.