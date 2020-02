Theme park industry’s dilemma as it battles back

QUEENSLAND tourism chiefs are bracing for a further decline in visitors to Gold Coast theme parks after the damning findings from the Dreamworld inquest.

The region is also expected to feel the impact of reduced international tourist on the back of coronavirus travel bans.

But the industry and State Government haves to manage how to promote the tourist mecca without compounding the grief of victims' loved ones or exacerbating safety fears.

Village Roadshow yesterday moved to assure tourists that safety measures at its parks - including Movie World and Sea World - were up to standard.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council chief Daniel Gschwind warned the tourism industry would have to expect some travellers to reconsider visiting a theme park.

"As a consumer, you are confronted with how you should be respectful to the victims and the family," he said.

The Queensland Government last week announced funding for new tourism campaigns including one focused on the Gold Coast.

It is understood one of the planned promotions includes reference to theme parks but it is not clear if this will go ahead.

Dreamworld has struggled to attract visitors since the 2016 Thunder River Rapids tragedy but numbers increased in recent months, with reported crowds of up to 10,000 people a day.

Since the deaths, the theme park has opened a new theatre and water slides and has announced plans for further expansion including a state-of-the-art rollercoaster.

But tourism bosses warned Dreamworld and other parks could see patrons stay away unless safety was guaranteed.

Mr Gschwind said advertising campaigns would not be enough to restore faith in safety and this could only be done over time.

"Whether they are going on a tour, staying in a hotel or doing any other activities, people have to have a sense that their safety comes first," Mr Gschwind said.

"As an industry we have to recover the trust and show safety will not be taken for granted.

"Reputations are built over a long time but can be lost in a short time."

Village Roadshow released a statement yesterday, stressing the point that there was "nothing more important in the culture of our company than safety".

"Our rides are modern and safe. Our rides undergo rigorous daily, weekly, monthly and annual internal and external inspections," the statement read.

"Running both internal and external audits across our entire business are a normal part of our operations.

"We welcome that scrutiny because it is important to our customers having confidence that the experiences we offer are safe.

State Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones met the Dreamworld chiefs last week.

While she expressed dismay over the tragedy, Ms Jones said the new leadership of the theme park had improved safety.

"Dreamworld has done it very tough," she said before yesterday's findings were released.

"They absolutely had to do the right thing which was listen to the recommendations and implement them.

"Over this summer holidays we have seen them getting back to levels of significant growth."