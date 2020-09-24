Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
QFES and QAS are on scene at a Biloela residential address following reports of a fire which a QAS spokesman said started in a backayard shed.
QFES and QAS are on scene at a Biloela residential address following reports of a fire which a QAS spokesman said started in a backayard shed.
News

Baby, man in hospital after Bilo backyard shed fire

Jacobbe Mcbride
24th Sep 2020 11:41 AM | Updated: 12:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

11.31AM:

PARAMEDICS have taken a baby  and a man in his 20s to Biloela Hospital for observations.

Initial 11.07AM: 

A SHED fire in the backyard of a house in Biloela has paramedics and fire officers on high alter this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said they were called to a residential address in Biloela at 10.45am this morning.

The QAS spokesman said the responding paramedics were assessing a male patient in an unknown condition at this stage.

The spokesman was unsure of whether or not the patient would need transport to hospital.

MORE TO COME.

Community Newsletter SignUp
backyard fire child injured fire
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RACQ’s Mackay-Whitsunday election wishlist revealed

        Premium Content RACQ’s Mackay-Whitsunday election wishlist revealed

        Motoring ‘We’ve lost too many lives on the state’s roads this year already.’

        CQ teen gunning for glory on home track

        Premium Content CQ teen gunning for glory on home track

        Motor Sports Levi Rogers to take on some of the country’s best at King of Capricorn in...

        IN COURT: 90+ people to face Moranbah court

        Premium Content IN COURT: 90+ people to face Moranbah court

        News A number of people will appear for a range of different charges.

        The truth about working from home in Queensland

        Premium Content The truth about working from home in Queensland

        News Queenslanders want mix of working from home and office