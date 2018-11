NEAR DROWNING: The child is in a stable condition in hospital.

NEAR DROWNING: The child is in a stable condition in hospital. David Nielsen

A BABY boy is in a stable condition in Stanthorpe hospital after a drowning in the south of Stanthorpe last night.

Paramedics were called to a private address in Somme at 7.08pm where they transported the child to hospital in a stable condition.

No further information is available.