Child killed after being struck at service station

Paramedics were called to the scene of a serious crash involving an infant at about 5pm. Picture: File photo

UPDATE: A child has died after being struck by a vehicle in a service station at Caboolture.

Paramedics said they found the child with critical injuries when they were called to a service station on the Bruce Highway at Burpengary at 5pm.

The child, understood to be aged under five, could not be saved.

in a statement, Queensland Police said the girl died at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is now investigation.

