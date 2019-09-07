Inferno horror as wild winds switch bushfire path

FIRE fighters have faced horrendous conditions overnight with wild winds changing direction and fanning infernos gripping the Gold Coast hinterland and Granite Belt.

Residents in Stanthorpe have been told it is too late to leave and to seek shelter to survive a fast-moving bushfire while residents in Binna Burra and Applethorpe have been told to 'leave immediately'.

Three more parts of the Gold Coast hinterland - Springbrook, Witheren and Numinbah Valley - were also hit with "prepare to leave" warnings just after midnight.

It comes as the wind direction changed to south westerly overnight, whipping up gusts up to 56km/h, making for chaotic conditions for fire crews.

The devastating Sarabah fire at the back of Canungra. Picture: Jacob Graham of 1G Photography.

A 66-year-old NSW rural firefighter suffered serious burns to his head, face and upper body while fighting bushfires in the Tenterfield area which forced the New England Highway to be closed yesterday. He was taken to Royal Brisbane Hospital in a critical condition.

It is understood four residential properties at Tenterfield have been destroyed along with a shooting range.

The Binna Burra, Stanthorpe and Applethorpe communities are now in the path of fires as the change moves through, bringing stronger winds which are fanning flames northward.

As of 5am the following warnings had been issued:

SEEK SHELTER, TOO LATE TO LEAVE: Stanthorpe

People in the area are in imminent danger and need to seek shelter now to survive. Do not attempt to leave the area. Driving now would be extremely dangerous and potentially deadly.

The large fire in the area has slowed but continues to impact Glenlyon Drive, Amiens Road and the New England Highway. It is travelling in a north-easterly direction towards Passmore Road, Caves Road, Nelson Crescent, McLeod Court and Michelle Road (in Happy Valley). It is expected to impact Passmore Road, Caves Road, Nelson Crescent, McLeod Court and Michelle Road (in Happy Valley).

Firefighters battle one of the blazes. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

LEAVE IMMEDIATELY: Binna Burra

Leaving immediately is the safest option, as it will soon be too dangerous to drive.

A large and dangerous fire is travelling in an easterly direction towards Binna Burra Road. It is currently impacting Binna Burra Road, south of Summerville Road, including Akoonah Drive, Gwingana Court, Timbarra Drive, Boongala Road and Bibaringa Close.

The fire is expected to have a significant impact on the community

LEAVE IMMEDIATELY: Applethorpe, The Summit, Thulimbah, Cottonvale, Dalveen

A bushfire is approaching The Summit, Thulimbah, Cottonvale and Dalveen from Applethorpe. Leaving immediately is the safest option, as it will soon be too dangerous to drive.

The large fire in the area has slowed but continues to travel in a northerly direction along the New England Highway from Applethorpe towards Dalveen. It is expected to impact the communities of The Summit, Thulimbah, Cottonvale and Dalveen this morning.

The fire is expected to have a significant and life-threatening impact on communities between Dalveen and Applethorpe.

The burnt out areas of Canungra. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

PREPARE TO LEAVE: Beechmont (Gold Coast hinterland)

A dangerous and unpredictable fire is burning close to the Beechmont township and conditions could get worse.

Residents need to be ready to follow their bushfire survival plan.

The fire is likely to impact the Beechmont township, including Beechmont Road, Windabout Road, Flemington Road, Doncaster Road, Doomben Court, Gumtree Court, Ascot Court, Wattle Court, South West Road, Lilac Tree Court, McInnes Court, Acacia Court, Cypress Court, Jacaranda Court, Poplar Court, Willow Court, Maple Court, Prunus Court.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property.

PREPARE TO LEAVE: Springbrook

A fast-moving bushfire is travelling in an easterly direction from Lamington National Park between Binna Burra and Natural Bridge towards Lyrebird Ridge Road at Springbrook. The fire is likely to impact Springbrook.

PREPARE TO LEAVE: Numbinbah Valley

A fast-moving bushfire is travelling in an easterly direction from Lamington National Park Road in Lamington National Park towards Nerang Murwillumbah Road, Numinbah Valley. The fire is likely to impact Numinbah Valley.

Firefighters crews battle a blaze. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

PREPARE TO LEAVE: Witheren

A bushfire is travelling in a south-easterly direction from Lamington National Park Road in the north of Sarabah towards Climax Court, Limerick Drive, Upper Coomera Road and Beechmont Road. The fire is likely to impact Witheren.

STAY INFORMED: Mount Mellum

A bushfire is burning on the western side of Old Gympie Road, Mount Mellum. The fire is now contained and is posing no threat to property at this time.

Residents who have evacuated can return to their homes.

STAY INFORMED: Jeebropilly/Willowbank

A grass fire is travelling in an easterly direction and is burning in an area between Ipswich Rosewood Road and Coopers Road, Willowbank.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

As of last night, at least one home was lost, residents were being rescued by helicopter and towns across the state's southeast were being evacuated as bushfires raged.

Firefighters brace for the worst as fires continue to burn in the Canungra and Sarabah regions. Picture: Nigel Hallett

In Stanthorpe, police declared an emergency at 10pm, with power to the town cut and the New England Highway closed. Residents at nearby Applethorpe were told to leave immediately soon after.

In the Gold Coast hinterland, a family was flown to safety as blazes tore through Sarabah, Binna Burra, Pacific Pines, Beechmont, Numinbah Valley and Clagiraba.

Residents of Sarabah were told to "leave immediately" about 4.15pm as the fire was labelled "very dangerous" and expected to continue burning throughout the night.

The warning was downgraded at 10.10pm but residents were warned to remain prepared to leave.

Locals had fled to the Canungra Showgrounds with their pets and farm animals as fire bore down on the area.

One family on Tabletop Rd, including two men and a woman and their dog, were rescued by helicopter after becoming stranded in the path of the flames.

Their home was destroyed by the fire.

In shock, the family only had praise for their rescuers.

"They rescued us," the woman said, pointing to firefighters. "They were amazing."

A number of sheds in the area had also burnt to the ground. Residents of Binna Burra were being urged to seek shelter, with conditions too dangerous to leave at 9pm.

Firefighters take a rare break from battling blazes in the Gold Coast hinterland. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen, himself a volunteer firefighter, confirmed the Sarabah home was destroyed.

"The first house that has been lost in the event on the southside of Canungra occurred this afternoon at Tabletop Rd," he said.

"The residents and their pet were rescued safely.

"I think some in the community are quite emotional, some are scared.

"I am normally out there spruiking that I want everyone to come and visit us.

"Today I am saying please stay away from us around the Canungra corridor, give us a day or two and we'll be proud to welcome you back."

Canungra resident Melainie Stevenson was one of the lucky ones. As she was preparing to leave with dogs Milky and Mutley, firefighters managed to save her saved her house on Lamington National Park Rd.

State Emergency Services volunteers said residents were well prepared for the blaze and many were yesterday working hard to secure their properties.

Kilcoy SES group leader Penny Butler said many locals had working emergency plans and stores of food and personal items ready to go.

Canungra resident Melainie Stevenson with dogs Milky and Mutley. Picture: Nigel Hallett

"It is really good to see how ready people are," Ms Butler said.

"Most people have been concerned about moving their pets, and already have their caravans and cars packed."

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate said disaster management arrangements for the city had been moved to "alert status" yesterday.

He told residents to stay alert and follow instructions from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service.

"They have been doing a wonderful job. Be careful if you're a smoker or if you are going out and cutting lawns. A small spark can set off a fire," he said.

There is little relief in sight, with Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Harry Clark predicting just a "slight" reduction in the fire danger over the weekend.

A wind change cooled conditions overnight, with the temperatures on the Gold Coast dropping by up to 6C in parts of the city, but the dry, windy weather is expected to remain until at least early next week, Mr Clark said.

"We're not expecting any rainfall in the next seven days at least over Queensland," he said.

"We will see the warm temperatures abate, however we will still see the dry and really gusty conditions.

Firefighters brace for the worst as fires continue to burn in the Canungra and Sarabah regions. Picture: Nigel Hallett

"The fire dangers will drop back to very high across most districts but it will still going to be hard to control these fires, while conditions will ease slightly, we're not expecting a full reprieve."

The recent hot, dry conditions have created large fuel loads of dry vegetation in the hinterland, offering plenty of ammunition for large fires.

Allan Stewart's burnt out family home on his mango property at Biboohra. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

Mr Clark said it was unusual to see raging bushfires so early in spring.

"This whole event is quite unusual for this early in the year, usually we start to see significant fire dangers in the latter part of September and into spring," he said.