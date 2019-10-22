Menu
Queensland Premier announced inquiry into treatment of retired racehorses. Picture: DavidKelly.
Politics

Inquiry launched into racehorse cruelty

by Ally Foster
22nd Oct 2019 11:00 AM

The Queensland Premier has announced an inquiry will be launched into accusations of animal cruelty against retired racehorses.

Annastacia Palaszczuk made the announcement today, saying the independent inquiry would be overseen by the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission with the help of retired judge Terry Martin SC.

This action comes after ABC's 7.30 program aired disturbing footage of staff at the Meramist Abattoir at Caboolture beating and shocking terrified former racehorses before they were slaughtered.

"Anyone who viewed the 7.30 program last Thursday night and witnessed the vision of retired racehorses being mistreated at a Queensland abattoir would have been sickened and appalled," she said in parliament today.

Horses are seen at the Meramist Abattoir in Caboolture. Picture: Jono Searle/AAP
"This was deeply disturbing, horrendous footage and I was just as appalled.

"I know that my Minister of Agriculture along with my Minister for Racing have spoken to many racing industry figures in the last few days and they all have been deeply concerned about the allegations of animal abuse that surfaced."

Ms Palaszczuk said the Queensland Government wouldn't stand for this type of animal cruelty.

"That's why Queensland has the toughest animal cruelty laws in Australia including penalties of up to seven years jail for the most serious offences," she said.

"But this inquiry will determine what more we can do to make sure that we can have the best possible processes in place to end cruelty to animals in Queensland."

More to come.

