Pets & Animals

INSANE VIDEO: Tradie spots huge 4m croc in carpark

by ALICIA PERERA
4th Feb 2021 7:11 AM
A TOP End tradie got the fright of his life when he encountered a 4m saltie in a Kakadu car park yesterday morning.

DMK Marine Services owner Dayne Kopp had pulled into the South Alligator River boat ramp car park and was watching a pig in the same lot when he noticed the huge croc walking nearby.

"When I got there (the croc) must have been in the centre of the car park - it must have been about 10m away," he said.

"At first I didn't see him because I was looking at the pig, but as I was doing that he must have walked behind my car … and then sat on the grass looking for a little bit.

"When I started filming he started walking into the water."

 

The 4m saltwater crocodile on the grass near the South Alligator River boat ramp carpark. Picture: Dayne Kopp
The 4m saltwater crocodile on the grass near the South Alligator River boat ramp carpark. Picture: Dayne Kopp

 

Mr Kopp said he had seen plenty of crocs in the wild before, "but not in a car park".

He said the situation could have been dangerous if the croc had been acting more aggressively.

"There was a pig already in the car park, and maybe the croc had been watching it come into the car park … but that could have been a kid coming out of the passenger seat of a car, as an easy meal," he said.

Rangers have been notified of the sighting.

