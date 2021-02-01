Inside Matt Damon’s $7k-a-night mansion

Now this is our idea of coronavirus quarantine.

Blockbuster star Matt Damon was forced to enter mandatory isolation on his arrival to Australia two weeks ago ahead of filming Thor: Love And Thunder.

The 50-year-old US actor, along with his wife Luciana Barroso and their three children, reportedly spent 14 days at a breathtaking European-style home in Knockrow, just outside of Byron Bay.

The Airbnb home Matt Damon spent quarantine in in Byron Bay. Picture: Airbnb

The eight-bedroom home, dubbed Chateau Du Soleil, costs $7000 a night on Airbnb, making a grand total of almost $100,000 for two weeks, and boasts a swimming pool, tennis court, manicured gardens, wine cooler and sweeping ocean views.

The family finished their stint in quarantine on Sunday.

Wouldn’t mind brekky out here. Picture: Airbnb

The latest Thor movie is being filmed in Sydney, and will also star an A-list cast including Byron Bay resident Chris Hemsworth, as well as Natalie Portman, Chris Pratt and Christian Bale. It will be directed by New Zealand director Taika Waititi.

Damon, who arrived in Sydney via private jet on January 17, earlier said he was "so excited" to be heading Down Under for work, after he enjoyed a lengthy stint here in 2019.

"I'm so excited that my family and I will be able to call Australia home for the next few months," he said.

The European-inspired home costs $7000 a night. Picture: Airbnb

"Australian film crews are world-renowned for their professionalism and are a joy to work with so the 14 days of quarantine will be well worth it."

Damon's role in the Marvel film remains a mystery.

Eagle-eyed fans will have previously spotted Damon in Thor: Ragnarok in 2017 cameoing as an actor playing Loki in a stage play in Asgard.

It may be that Damon will play the same actor again but he may also be slated for a larger role.

Thor: Love And Thunder is the fourth Thor movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The last we saw the title character, Thor (Hemsworth) was headed back out into space with the Guardians Of The Galaxy crew.

Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth are seen during an AFL match between the Western Bulldogs and the Sydney Swans at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne in March 2019. Picture: AAP/Julian Smith

Production is expected to pump $178 million into the local economy, create 2500 jobs and use the services of 1650 Australian businesses.

Originally published as Inside Matt Damon's $7k-a-night mansion