Inside stars’ famously private marriage

News of Daniel MacPherson and Zoe Ventoura’s split has shocked fans - but they kept a lot under wraps during their decade-long relationship.

After keeping their relationship fiercely private over the years, Daniel MacPherson and Zoe Ventoura have been thrust into the headlines today off the back of the shock announcement they've decided to go their separate ways.

The actors and parents-of-one have been married for five years, during which they've split their time between Sydney and LA.

In identical statements shared on Instagram today beneath an image of the pair embracing at sunset, they wrote: "With the greatest respect for each other, Dan and I have separated. Together, we will continue wholeheartedly to raise our beautiful boy Austin. He is, and will forever be, our greatest priority."

From their secret wedding to surprise baby - here's a glimpse into their low-key romance.

MARRIAGE BEGINNINGS

Zoe, known best for her roles on Packed To The Rafters and Home And Away, and Dan, known for Neighbours and Dancing With The Stars, first met on the set of Channel 7 drama Wild Boys in 2011.

They became engaged in 2014 over the Christmas holidays, only announcing the news after friends congratulating them online sparked speculation.

Dan MacPherson and Zoe Ventoura met in 2011. Picture: Instagram.

They went on to marry in November 2015 in Queensland, secretly tying the knot in Noosa with "a small celebration, surrounded by family, friends and lots of love", Dan revealed via Instagram.

"Mr & Mrs.....Proud to say that Zoe and I were married last Thursday in a small celebration, surrounded by family, friends and lots of love. It's been a beautiful few days. We couldn't be happier. D&Z," he wrote.

Speaking to news.com.au on the red carpet at the AACTA that year, Dan said the big day was everything he'd hoped for.

"It was really special," he said.

"We had a small group of family and friends, we lured them up to Queensland and it was wonderful. And the day after we were all at the surf club having a bit of a recovery afternoon and that was equally awesome."

Dan described their wedding day as ‘really special’. Picture: News Corp

Zoe, who played Melissa in Packed to the Rafters, admitted that one or two things slipped her mind before the big day, such as a wedding gift.

"I thought, 'Oh god, are we meant to buy gifts for each other?' And then it happened so fast and before I knew it, it was the day and I was like, 'Oops.'

"But he didn't get me one either so it was fine."

The acting duo also revealed their honeymoon plans.

A year later, Dan shared a happy snap from their wedding, wishing his wife a happy anniversary.

SECRET PREGNANCY

Earlier this year, the couple again sent fans wild when Zoe was suddenly spotted holding a baby, having never publicly revealed she was expecting.

Days later, they confirmed the surprise baby news.

"I am very happy to confirm that Zoë and Dan welcomed a baby boy in December last year," a spokesperson for the couple to the Herald Sun.

"Austin Xavier arrived healthy and smiling. Mum, Dad and baby are all happy and well."

Opening up about being a father earlier this year, Dan, 40, said he had been enjoying spending time with his family after the coronavirus pandemic halted the filming industry.

"This time, this pause, finishing three series as a lead in my big American show, Strike Back, turning 40, discovering fatherhood and stepping into fatherhood for the first time … It's kind of a big life shift happening for me right now," he said on athlete Samantha Gash's podcast in May.

"It doesn't matter what you believe in, whether you believe in God or the universe or Mother Nature or karma or whatever, life puts you where you're supposed to be.

"And life went, 'Hey man, you're going to be right there, locked inside an apartment for X amount of months with your son and your wife. And thank you. What a gift."

WHY SO PRIVATE?

Zoe has spoken out before about the couple opting to keep the aspects of their marriage out of the spotlight.

"In terms of my privacy, it's something I have been very protective about from the start. It's just always felt like it needs to be protected as much as possible to keep a sense of normalcy," Zoe told WHO in 2019.

The couple spent some time doing long distance, with Zoe working in Australia and Dan working in the US. Zoe shared this birthday message to Dan while they were apart: "Sending love across the seas to @danmacpherson for his BIRTHDAY TODAY!! Happy birthday my love."

SPLIT NEWS

Today's announcement comes after MacPherson, who shot to fame on Neighbours in 1998, revealed he had secured an important acting gig which was yet to be announced, adding Ventoura was supportive of his full-on workload.

"I'm on hiatus from a job that has not yet been announced, and it is a big job" he said.

"Thankfully I have a very understanding wife when I rang up and said 'Hey, I think I might have got this job', having told her that I was going to take at least three months off to come home and recover from seven months away and be there as a husband and as a new father … thankfully I have someone in my life who understands," he said.

