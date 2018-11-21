Inside mansion Nicole and Keith sold on the cheap

NICOLE Kidman and Keith Urban have finally shifted their Tennessee mansion after almost two years on the market.

After two hefty price drops, the stunning four-bed country pad has been sold for an eye-watering AU $3.7 million - having originally been listed for $4.7 million in March 2017, The Sun reports.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have sold their Nashville home. Picture: French King Properties

The rustic retreat - which is a thirty minute drive from Nashville - includes its very own gym, three bathrooms and is certainly for outdoorsy types as it sits on 35 acres of land.

But while the property looks every inch the rural delight externally, inside it's a very different story.

A home gym. Picture: French King Properties

The kitchen. Picture: French King Properties

The Big Little Lies star has opted for modern fixtures and fittings throughout, with a stainless steel-accented fireplace in the living room and a mounted plasma TV.

The galley-style kitchen is equally contemporary with speckled granite counters on stainless steel cabinets.

Plenty of wardrobe space. Picture: French King Properties

Inside the bedrooms. Picture: French King Properties

The house only sold after a massive price drop. Picture: French King Properties

The spacious bathrooms include his and hers sinks, though the highlight is undoubtedly the large whirlpool bath that also offers spectacular views of the property's vast green landscape.

And the ensuite bathroom isn't any less impressive as those enjoying a long hot soak can also look up and gaze at the stars thanks to the room's huge skylight.

The main bedroom also features its very own sitting area and an immense walk-in closet.

There's also a large fitness room that could give your local gym a run for its money and a small office.

High ceilings throughout. Picture: French King Properties

That’s one hell of a bathroom. Picture: French King Properties

But if the new buyer still doesn't feel there's enough room for entertaining, they can make use of their very own separate cottage.

The cosy outhouse provides the perfect space for a guesthouse or even for a live-in caretaker.

Of course, Nicole and husband Keith Urban certainly won't be short of homes to move on to as the couple are already the owners of a $4.7 million 12,000 sq ft property in Nashville.

The Australian actress also owns a penthouse in Sydney and a $6.5 million contemporary mansion in Beverly Hills.

And their international property portfolio doesn't end there, as they also snatched up a duplex apartment in New York City's Chelsea neighbourhood for just over $13 million in 2010.

However, reports claimed last year that Nicole had seriously upgraded to a townhouse in the even more affluent Upper East, which reportedly cost a pocket-burning $50 million.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished here with permission.

Want the biggest news in celebworld, delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for our entertainment newsletter here …