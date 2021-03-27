Insight into Queensland police career from virtual seminar

Queensland police recruits are sworn in at the Academy.

Joining the police service to uphold law and order in Central Queensland has been made much easier with the launch of a new virtual recruiting seminar.

If you have been considering a career in policing, now is the prime opportunity to apply as recruitment ramps up.

Police and Corrective Services, Fire and Emergency Services Minister, Mark Ryan told Queensland parliament this week more police would be hired from July 1.

Gladstone police Inspector Darren Somerville, new constables Rikki Hunter, Matt Price, MP Glenn Butcher, Liam Fitz-Adams and Sam Allen at Gladstone police station.

“This government has announced a $300 million Police Infrastructure Pipeline with new

police facilities and upgraded police facilities across Queensland,” Minister Ryan said.

“This government is also investing in an extra 2025 police personnel to be deployed across

Queensland over five years from 1 July 2020.”

Gladstone police station has welcomed eight new constables since June 2020.

Rikki Hunter was one of the new recruits who started last June, fulfilling a “lifetime ambition” to become a police officer.

A desire to help the community and enjoy a wide variety of experiences were some of the reasons four officers who started at Gladstone in September joined Queensland police.

The Queensland Police Service QPS Virtual Recruiting Seminar was launched on Thursday

“Every day the QPS, your police service, works tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of the Queensland community,” Queensland police said in a statement.

“The QPS offers numerous opportunities to engage in interesting and challenging roles on and off the frontline.

“Today, we launch our virtual seminar, which you can watch from the comfort of your own home.

“The virtual seminar allows anyone to learn about pursuing a career within the QPS from rural and remote parts of the state, and beyond.”

Six recruits from this class at the Queensland Police Academy joined Gladstone police station.

The seminar covers many areas of policing from recruitment to Academy life.

“The 20 minute video-based seminar explains exactly what it takes to be a Queensland police officer and provides important information about what to expect during the recruitment process and life at the Academy,” QPS said in a statement.

“You’ll also get the chance to hear from serving officers who talk about their own personal experiences joining the QPS as well as some of the exciting roles they’ve experienced.

“It will step you through the QPS values, desired attributes for a police officer, pre-entry requirements, the application process, applicant timeline and go over what the QPS offers and expects from police recruits.”

This seminar can be accessed at any time via the Queensland Police YouTube channel.

For more information and to apply visit the website.

