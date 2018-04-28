Inspired to share tales

ANZAC Day was commemorated throughout the Central Highlands this week on Wednesday, with multiple marches and services held across the region.

Emerald guest speaker Captain Caitlin Scott said it was important to recognise past and present veterans in regional communities and to pass on their unique stories.

"A lot of people don't realise in small, rural, country towns, you do have quite a number of younger people here who have been in service and have chosen to come and live in Emerald once they are actually discharged,” she said.

"It's an opportunity for people to be able to recognise them and realise that they have a story as well.

"My story isn't unique, there are a lot of people who have been overseas, a lot of people who have served multiple tours and a lot of people that come home with stories to tell.

"I feel it's important, getting different people along as guest speakers, it shares their stories but it also promotes discussion in the community about who is here that has their own story to tell.”

Growing up in a military family, Capt Scott said Anzac Day had always been a part of her culture but it wasn't until she joined the service she realised how much the Anzac veterans made Australians who they are today.

"Not only have they made a legacy but they have created a culture that we choose to then embody and continue to live and breathe by,” she said.

"Anzac Day continues to inspire us.

"I hope that, as our World War II veterans and Vietnam veterans get older, we can continue to share those stories and keep the history alive, because it really is what has made us Australian.”