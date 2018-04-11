Menu
AIMING HIGH: Taylah Tebbatt, Ashlynn Selff and Matilda Downie.
News

Inspiring a new generation

by Aden Stokes
11th Apr 2018 2:33 PM

Netball: THE Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Claws made their way to the Central Highlands last weekend to help out the next generation of netballers.

The Claws held a junior clinic in Emerald on Saturday, which attracted around 30 players, aged from 8 to 12, from Emerald, Clermont, Springsure and Longreach.

Claws coach Zoe Seibold said the clinics provided a good opportunity for the players to give back to the community and share some skills and knowledge with the girls.

She said the young players worked through three stations, allowing them to work on basic attack, defence and netball theory.

"The response to the clinics has been really exciting,” she said.

"With the Claws hosting these clinics we are showing all the young girls in our area that there is a pathway to netball at higher level.”

The Claws have further clinics coming up in Gladstone and Biloela on May 12.

