Inspiring girls to consider a different path

KICKING GOALS: Madi Curran was selected as a 2019 QMEA Student Ambassador and is now a finalist for a QMEA award.

KICKING GOALS: Madi Curran was selected as a 2019 QMEA Student Ambassador and is now a finalist for a QMEA award. Contributed

SHE has gone out of her way to be included in male-dominated trade subjects at school and she's been the only girl in her class putting her hand up to take part in the region's mining camps.

Now, 16-year-old Madison Curran has been selected as a finalist in the QRC/WIMARQ Resources Awards for Women.

Year 12 student Madi said she was excited to be selected as a finalist for the Exceptional Female

QMEA Student of the Year Award.

Winners will be announced in Brisbane on March 8 at the QRC/WIMARQ International Women's Day Breakfast which Madi will attend with her Moranbah State High School school principal Felicity Roberts.

Madi said she was keen to inspire other young women to consider and embrace futures in stereotypically male-dominated roles and industries.

"I've had girls from the grade below asking me what did I think of the mining camps - I say just go and do it and don't worry about the boys,” she said.

"They worry because their friends aren't doing it.

"But when you go to the camps, you connect with the other girls who are there.

"And the boys were all nice about it.”

She said the mining camps, some of which were run directly through the mines and some through QMEA, were an "awesome” experience which also showcased jobs that are available in the sector.

"I was surprised at how many jobs the resource sector does offer,” she said.

"I didn't realise until I was exposed to it.”

She said the industry was changing and more girls were looking at entering work in the sector.

Madi said when she finished school she was aiming to complete an electrical apprenticeship as well as studying for a role as an electrical engineer, with a view to working in the mining industry.

"The first mining tour I did inspired me and it sparked my interest and I thought that I could do that one day,” she said.

"I liked the science behind it and I didn't realise there was so much science involved in coal mining, especially in the power plants.”

Other QMEA events Madi has taken part in include STEM Moranbah 2016, Girls Tool Kit Moranbah 2017, Trades Workshop Emerald 2017, Electrician work experience Peak Downs 2017, Underground mine tour Moranbah North 2018, Rugby Solar Farm 2018, Saraji Mine Engineering challenge 2018, and QMEA Ambassador for 2019.