Insulting Hugh comment Deborra-Lee hates

Little seems to faze Deborra-Lee Furness, but in a candid chat, she admits there’s a comment about her marriage to Hugh Jackman she’s sick of hearing.

Little seems to faze Deborra-Lee Furness, but in a candid chat, she admits there’s a comment about her marriage to Hugh Jackman she’s sick of hearing.

Deborra-Lee Furness is used to the constant attention from paparazzi and tabloids that comes hand-in-hand with being married to Wolverine. She even laughs at constant gay rumours about her husband Hugh Jackman.

But there's one comment about her 24-year marriage she admits she's extremely sick of.

Opening up on Anh's Brush With Fame on Tuesday night, the 64-year-old actress said she finds it "rude" when people tell her she's "lucky" to be married to the Boy from Oz, 51, who was labelled People's 'Sexiest Man Alive' in 2008.

RELATED: Jackman 'blackmailed' over intimate pic

Deborra-Lee Furness called the comments about her marriage ‘rude’ on Anh's Brush With Fame. Picture: ABC.

In a wide-ranging interview on Tuesday night's episode of Anh's Brush With Fame, Furness scoffed when asked about the common statement about her relationship with Jackman.

"Luck! Like I won a chook raffle," she joked, "People don't realise that it's actually rude to say that," she said, adding: "Lucky because he's a stud muffin and all that … but that's showbiz and Hollywood and the brand of Hugh Jackman."

Commenting on her reaction to his former 'Sexiest Man Alive' status, dry-witted Furness quipped; "(I tell him) Hey sexy, your turn for the garbage."

RELATED: Hugh's surprise uncensored nude scene

Over the years, they've been dogged by gay rumours on both sides of the relationship - a long-running whisper Furness never hesitates in rolling her eyes at.

"I see these magazines and they're so mean spirited … I hope people realise it's all made up. Nicole and Keith get divorced every week and I sit here and I'm like … they're perfectly happy. They just make up lies and they get away with it," she said.

She went on with a laugh: "(Hugh's) been gay for so many years, I was gay too when I did (1988 film) Shame. They were shocked when I got married.

"It's just wrong. It's like someone saying to Elton John, 'Oh he's straight'. I'm sure he'd be pissed!

"And so what! What are we discussing here … Is he a vegetarian … Is he gay?" she added of the obsession.

RELATED: Aussie icon's surprise Neighbours role

‘Hugh’s been gay for years,’ Furness joked of the constant tabloid stories. Picture: ABC.

Elsewhere in the candid chat, Furness reminisced on the beginning of the couple's love story, describing first meeting and falling for each other on the set of Australian TV show Correlli in 1995.

Recalling the "instant attraction" they had for each other, she said it wasn't until they were sitting in Jackman's kitchen one day when they realised they had fallen for each other.

"(Hugh) said he knew two weeks in," Furness said of how quickly their feelings grew.

"I remember I was sitting in his kitchen and he was cooking for a dinner party and I said, 'You haven't been coming into my trailer lately, we always used to hang out', and he goes 'Yeah yeah I know, I haven't, I've got a crush on you, then I said 'I've got a crush on you too' and that was it, we admitted it, and I don't think we ever spent a day apart."

"We just had this amazing connection and I feel blessed that I experienced it, I feel like I met my soulmate."

She continued: "When you find a partner and you find that you share and grow together … and we know, life is tough, it's not all good, but when you have someone there who is so supportive and you can really stand there buck naked and be yourself. Authentic, warts and all this is who you are … There's nothing better."

The couple adopted two children after tying the knot in 1996, following a painful fertility journey dotted with miscarriages.

Their eldest son Oscar is now 20, and daughter Ava is 15.

"We were always going to adopt, and we were hopefully going to have biological children. I always just assumed that we would biologically have children … but when that didn't happen," Furness said, trailing off.

"I had many miscarriages … It's a loss," she added.

Deborra Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman with their Kids Ava and Oscar. Picture: Supplied

"It's a loss, it's hard. I always knew I was going to be a mother, I was raised by an incredible mother. It was instilled in me that I am very mothering I like to nurture, so at the time, it hurt, it was painful … and then, you move on."

Reflecting on her relationship with her own mother, the late Fay Duncan, Furness welled up as she described her as an "amazing woman".

Duncan helped found the Fight Cancer Foundation, and was presented with the Order of Australia medal for her charity work shortly before she died.

"Everyone called her 'Mumma', even my friends. She was so warm and maternal," Furness said.

Furness’ eyes shone with tears as she remembered her late mother Fay. Picture: ABC.

"She had ALS (motor neurone disease)," she explained.

"It basically shuts down your nervous system and you lose functions of speech, your body. I fought to the bitter end, and naively thought, 'No no it's going to be OK'," she admitted.

Duncan died in 2016, and Jackman gave a moving tribute at her funeral, singing Quiet Please, There's a Lady on Stage from the musical The Boy From Oz.

Anh's Brush with Fame airs 8pm on Tuesdays on the ABC.

Originally published as Insulting Hugh comment Deborra-Lee hates