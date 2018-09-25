Intense systems converge to dump 80mm-plus on Coast

Johansen from Sweden Andrea Svarstad from Norway. More than 80mm of rain has fallen overnight on the Sunshine Coast.

FALLS to 84mm have been recorded on the Sunshine Coast overnight as a ridge of high pressure converged with a coastal trough over Caloundra.

Pelican Waters headed the rainfall leadership board with 84mm after heavy falls after dawn dropped a further 20mm.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Nicholas Shera the trough has now moved north and was over Fraser Island by 8am with the ridge of high pressure weakening in its wake.

Mr Shera said the confluence of the two systems on the southern Sunshine Coast with the ridge increasing the onshore flow of moist air onto the coast had been why those areas received a lot more rainfall than other areas.

All the heaviest falls were to the south with Upper Lamerough (62mm), Bells Creek (61mm), Sugarbad Road (77mm), Koala Court (78mm) Jordan Street (61mm) and Meridan Way (64mm) among the heaviest.

A heavy burst of rain from around 7.30am generally delivered the final 20mm or so of those totals.

Elsewhere Mount Tinbeerwah west of Noosa recorded 28mm, Lake Macdonald (28mm), Maroochy Depot (25mm), Tewantin (11mm), Noosa Heads (24mm), Diddillibah (20mm) and Nambour (19mm) with much of the central coast around Maroochydore between 15-20mm.

The falls compare with the Sunshine Coast September average of 55mm and will significantly boost totals to date this month with rain having been recorded on only four previous days with the most significant total only 9.2mm.

Sunshine Coast Airport which had recorded only a total of 10.2mm up to this latest rain event managed to add only another 9.4mm to 9am.

Mr Shera said rain would clear into Wednesday with sunny skies returning by Friday when temperatures would rise back to 27C and stay there until Sunday when they would again plummet to 23C.

He said there was a possibility of showers and a storm Saturday night though not a huge chance of more further inland.