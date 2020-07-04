Menu
Isaac libraries are moving their story time program to the outdoors from July 17.
Interactive story sessions head outdoors as restrictions ease

Kristen Booth
4th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
ENJOY the magic of story time in the region’s parks and outdoor spaces as Isaac Regional Council brings back the popular Pop Ups @ The Park sessions.

Isaac Libraries are taking the The First 5 Forever program outdoors this month as coronavirus restrictions ease.

Mayor Anne Baker said the program would be fun and supportive, giving parents the tools to be their child’s first and most important educator.

“The First 5 Forever program allows children and parents to play, talk and sing together, all while incorporating the joys of being outside and active,” she said.

“We want our parents and care givers to be empowered to help their children learn when their brains are developing at their fastest.”

The first pop up session will be held at Moranbah’s Bernborough Park on July 17 from 9.30am to 11.30am.

The first round of sessions will also run at Middlemount and Clermont.

  • Camm Park, Middlemount from 9.30am to 11.30am on Friday, 31 July.
  • Theresa Creek Dam, Clermont from 9.30am to 11.30am on Tuesday, 4 August.
  • Perry Park, Nebo from 9.30am to 11.30am on Monday, 10 August.
  • Lion’s Park, Moranbah from 9.30am to 11.30am on Monday, 24 August.

Isaac libraries will be running more pop ups across the region towards the end of the year.

The First 5 Forever program, a statewide initiative delivered locally by Isaac Libraries, provides strong early literacy foundations for all children aged between zero to five years.

Find out more about the program on the council website or by calling Council’s 24/7 Customer Service Centre 1300 472 227.

