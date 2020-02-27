Interview exposes Wilder as ‘lying coward’

A collective scoff was let out when former WBC champ Deontay Wilder tried to explain the reason behind why he lost to Tyson Fury.

The former heavyweight champ was comprehensively battered around the ring on Sunday as Fury reclaimed his place atop the division.

Two days after the fight Wilder blamed the defeat not on the punches landed by Fury, instead pointing the finger at his 20kg walkout costume which fatigued his legs.

"He didn't hurt me at all, but the simple fact is … that my uniform was way too heavy for me," Wilder told Yahoo Sports.

"I didn't have no legs from the beginning of the fight. In the third round, my legs were just shot all the way through."

The excuse from Wilder who suffered the first defeat of his professional career was smashed, harder than he was on Sunday, including from ESPN's Stephen A. Smith who labelled it "the most embarrassing excuse that I have ever heard for a guy losing the fight".

Unfortunately for Wilder, he forgot one simple thing: The internet never forgets.

”He didn’t hurt me at all”

A clip resurfaced of the knockout artist talking on the Joe Rogan podcast about how he wears a 20kg vest in training to prepare him for fights.

"We want to activate the fast twitch muscles. We do everything with rapid speed, if I'm doing anything that consists of me moving my feet it's sprinting," Wilder says.

"Now I wear a 45-pound vest on me as well doing all my exercises and everything that I do to have that extra weight on me."

Deontay Wilder confirms during a guest appearance on @joerogan podcast in December 2018 that he specifically trains wearing a "45-pound vest" to carry extra weight to activate his "twitch muscles"🤔



Bizarre then that his ring costume weighing an alleged 40 pounds is blamed? pic.twitter.com/qwWMLuG7sc — Against The Ropes (@ATRboxinguk) February 26, 2020

Heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte was quick to call out Wilder over the resurfaced footage of his Joe Rogan interview. Posting the footage with the caption: "There you go @bronzebomber no surprise you lying coward".

Weeks before the fight, BT Sport released footage of Wilder in action during training camp preparing for the showdown and he can be clearly seen wearing a weighted vest.

Wilder training with the extra weight.

Wilder has confirmed he intends to execute his rematch clause - a decision that could gift boxing fans a salivating trilogy fight in the next four months.

According to Sports Illustrated, the third Fury-Wilder fight would be held before the end of July.

Let's just hope the next walkout costume doesn't take away the Bronze Bomber's legs before the first bell.

The real culprit for the loss, according to Wilder.