Investigation into gas safety incident at Moranbah mine

THE Queensland Mines Inspectorate is investigating after a power outage sparked a high potential incident at a Moranbah mine on Sunday.

A QMI spokesman said it was notified of a planned withdrawal of workers at Moranbah North mine following the power outage.

“QMI is on site investigating this high potential incident,” he said.

“No injuries were reported to the QMI in relation to this incident.”

Moranbah North is owned by Anglo American.

The mine site is near the company’s Grosvenor Mine, where five workers were injured in last month’s underground explosion.

An Anglo American spokeswoman said a power outage in the Moranbah area on Sunday resulted in “a brief shutdown of the ventilation system” at Moranbah North.

“The mine was re-powered only when gas levels were within acceptable limits,” she said.