Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Anglo American’s Moranbah North Mine. Picture: Tara Miko
Anglo American’s Moranbah North Mine. Picture: Tara Miko
News

Investigation into gas safety incident at Moranbah mine

Melanie Whiting
2nd Jun 2020 5:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Queensland Mines Inspectorate is investigating after a power outage sparked a high potential incident at a Moranbah mine on Sunday.

A QMI spokesman said it was notified of a planned withdrawal of workers at Moranbah North mine following the power outage.

More stories:

  • FACES OF TRAGEDY: Workers lost in mine disasters
  • Call to sack minister over horror mine safety record
  • ‘Twelve more workers will die’: Mining’s horror outlook

    • “QMI is on site investigating this high potential incident,” he said.

    “No injuries were reported to the QMI in relation to this incident.”

    Moranbah North is owned by Anglo American.

    The mine site is near the company’s Grosvenor Mine, where five workers were injured in last month’s underground explosion.

    Injured workers from an explosion at Grosvenor coal mine at Moranbah arriving in Brisbane. Picture: Josh Woning/AAP
    Injured workers from an explosion at Grosvenor coal mine at Moranbah arriving in Brisbane. Picture: Josh Woning/AAP

    Subscriber benefits:

    How to make the most of your digital subscription

    Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

    An Anglo American spokeswoman said a power outage in the Moranbah area on Sunday resulted in “a brief shutdown of the ventilation system” at Moranbah North.

    “The mine was re-powered only when gas levels were within acceptable limits,” she said.

    anglo american grosvenor mine mining news moranbah north mine
    Mackay Daily Mercury

    Just In

      Just In

        Top Stories

          Sporting clubs discuss plans to reopen

          premium_icon Sporting clubs discuss plans to reopen

          News Some clubs are concerned they may not reopen this year.

          New details emerge in Blackwater death case

          premium_icon New details emerge in Blackwater death case

          News Central Coroner confirms ‘extensive and more specialised testing’ was conducted on...

          Proposed saleyards expansion a cause of dispute

          premium_icon Proposed saleyards expansion a cause of dispute

          News Central Highlands Regional Council is seeking to expand the saleyards to hold a...

          Woman in hospital after being ‘struck’ by a horse

          premium_icon Woman in hospital after being ‘struck’ by a horse

          News A woman has been ‘struck’ by a horse on a private property in the Central...