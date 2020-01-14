Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Maree Crabtree is accused of murdering her son Jonathan, and daughter Erin.
Maree Crabtree is accused of murdering her son Jonathan, and daughter Erin.
Crime

Investigations continue as mum charged with children’s murders

by Alexandria Utting
14th Jan 2020 7:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INVESTIGATIONS into accused Gold Coast killer mum Maree Crabtree are ongoing, a court has heard.

Crabtree, 53, was in January 2018 arrested in Brisbane and charged over the alleged murders of her children Jonathan Crabtree, 26, and Erin Crabtree, 18, who died on the Gold Coast.

The killings allegedly occurred in Maudsland in 2012 and Upper Coomera in 2017.

In a mention in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today, Crabtree's Legal Aid defence lawyer Jodie Mair asked for the matter to be adjoined for five weeks so she could take new legal instructions from the mother, who is in custody.

 

Maree Crabtree has been charged with the murder of her adult children.
Maree Crabtree has been charged with the murder of her adult children.

 

She said police were currently conducting "ongoing investigations" into the case.

Crabtree's case was adjourned February.

More Stories

Show More
children crime maree crabtree mother murders police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Muddy good fun as rain falls across drought-stricken CQ

        premium_icon Muddy good fun as rain falls across drought-stricken CQ

        News Some CQ residents are jumping for joy after healthy rainfalls were recorded.

        Tragic twist in fallen miner’s last minutes on shift

        premium_icon Tragic twist in fallen miner’s last minutes on shift

        News All operations at the Blackwater mine have been suspended

        Worker killed at CQ mine site identified as Queensland man

        premium_icon Worker killed at CQ mine site identified as Queensland man

        News CFMEU: 'To find nature and cause.... could take years'

        Tributes for fallen mine worker pour in on social media

        premium_icon Tributes for fallen mine worker pour in on social media

        News Mackay and Rockhampton locals share condolences for another life lost to the...