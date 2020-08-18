Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are seeking community assistance in locating Rohan Lloyd, last seen in the Kyogle area on Thursday, August 13.
Police are seeking community assistance in locating Rohan Lloyd, last seen in the Kyogle area on Thursday, August 13.
News

Investigations under way after reports of missing man

Javier Encalada
18th Aug 2020 8:35 AM

POLICE are seeking community assistance to locate 37-year-old Rohan Lloyd.

Mr Lloyd was last seen in the Kyogle area on Thursday, August 13.

The Lismore resident is known to visit the Kyogle and Barkers Vale areas.

Mr Lloyd is described as caucasian, 5ft 6 inches tall, medium build, balding brown hair and with a short or fine beard.

 

Lismore resident Rohan Lloyd.
Lismore resident Rohan Lloyd.

 

An investigation is under way, and NSW Police urged anyone with information regarding Mr Lloyd's current whereabouts to contact Lismore Police Station on 02 6626 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Please quote police event number E77508477.

kyogle lismore missing person northern rivers missing persons nsw police rohan lloyd
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUBS OF 2020: 30+ sweet and cheeky CQ babies born

        Premium Content BUBS OF 2020: 30+ sweet and cheeky CQ babies born

        Community From cheeky grins to new born twins, here are some of the precious bubs born this year.

        Watch Rocky secondary schools league games live

        Watch Rocky secondary schools league games live

        Sport LIVESTREAM: Catch the action, with two games on this website tonight.

        Higher production push at Grosvenor months before blast

        Premium Content Higher production push at Grosvenor months before blast

        News Anglo American had ‘ambition’ to reach 24 million tonnes per annum.

        PM’s plea for relaxed border rules

        Premium Content PM’s plea for relaxed border rules

        News PM’s plea for ‘critical’ border relaxations