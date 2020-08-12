Investigators reveal common mistake behind deadly CQ crash

Snr Sergeant Ewan Findlater confirmed fatigue was the likely contributor to Tuesday evening’s fatal crash.

DRIVER fatigue is likely the reason behind a late-night fatal crash near Springsure which left one Sunshine Coast woman dead on Tuesday evening.

Queensland Police Senior Sergeant Ewan Findlater confirmed the tragic news this morning, fronting the media during what also happens to be Rural Road Safety Month.

Emergency services were called to the horrific single-vehicle rollover on the Dawson Hwy at Cairdbeign around 11.30pm.

Snr Sergeant Findlater said the Holden Colorado ute rolled several times during the incident.

The vehicle’s front passenger, a 49-year-old female, became entrapped inside the vehicle and tragically died at the scene.

A 49-year-old Springsure man and a 15-year-old male rear passenger were both taken to Emerald Hospital.

“It appears early on into investigations that fatigue may have been a factor in this one, the driver may have had a micro sleep which led to the rollover,” he said.

“It’s something that can happen quite easily, they can sneak up on people and sometimes they don’t have warning.”

“It might be a case of they weren’t far from where they were intending to get to, and people tend to push through that.

“We do see quite often that last little bit can be the bit that gets you.”

The driver, a 49-year-old Springsure man and a 15-year-old male rear passenger were both taken to Emerald Hospital in stable conditions with non-life-threatening injuries.

“They’ve got broken bones, the young child may have spinal injuries, I’m not sure how serious they are, but they will obviously be transported if need be to other hospitals,” Snr Sgt Findlater said.

“I believe the driver and child are related, they have the same surname, though I’m not sure of the relationship with the deceased.”

The Forensic Crash Unit worked into the early hours of the morning attempting to piece together the moments leading up to the crash.

Snr Sgt Findlater confirmed investigations were ongoing, with a report to soon be prepared for the coroner.

“Over the last week or so, we’ve been talking about Rural Road Safety Month and the dangers of driving on rural roads and unfortunately this highlights just how dangerous this can be,” he said.

“Driving on any road is dangerous, but you need to drive to conditions. We talk about fatigue and that’s very difficult for us as an enforcement agency to enforce.

“We really do rely on people to manage their own fatigue. If you’re going to be drive at that time of night, it’s natural to expect that you’re going to get tired.”

Reasons for the woman’s visit to the Springsure area remains unknown at this time.