Ipswich racing return 'beautiful'

Jockey Emma Ljung guides Dynamisante wins the Ipswich Cup Tix Sale Class 3 race at the Ipswich Racetrack on Friday. Jockey EmmaLjung. Rob Williams

TURF CHAT

KEVIN Kemp was one of the many trainers lauding the state of the Ipswich racetrack at the latest meeting on Friday.

Dynamisante was the first of a winning double for the Toowoomba trainer and was ridden by Emma Ljung in the first of the day.

After a washed out and transferred meeting in March, there were questions being asked over the state of the Bundamba surface, especially after 21mm rain on the Wednesday prior to the meeting.

However, Kemp was quick to give the thumbs up for the track as $5 chance Dynamisante led all the way under the guidance of Ljung.

It was the three-year-old filly's third win from just eight career starts to nudge $36,000 in prize money to date.

In the words of Kevin Kemp: "It is beautiful out there" in reference to the track which has copped a bit of a bagging in recent times.

"Kempy'' was even more pleased with the track a few races later as another stable runner Spartan Jet gave the stable a winning double.

After three unplaced career starts Spartan Jet collected his maiden win with apprentice Baylee Nothdurft aboard.

Ljung placed second aboard Coco Monsieur as she remained loyal to fellow Toowoomba trainer Tony Sears.

All other trainers and jockeys commended the racing surface as there was very little kickback and a consistent surface with winners coming from everywhere including the rail.

Odds-on favourite Pickelhaube showed that the inside surface was as good as any-where as he won the third race of the day for trainer Kris Lees and jockey Larry Cassidy.

Multiple relief

THE Ipswich Turf Club, Queensland Racing Integrity Commission and Racing Queensland all collectively breathed a sigh of relief as the racing played out so well after events of the past five weeks, and the rain of the past two weeks.

Credit should go to the ITC track staff for their efforts in getting the surface up for racing under difficult conditions.

One indication of their efforts to do all that could be done to ensure the race meeting went ahead was the installation of a false outside rail past the winning post. This was no easy task as it required gathering 150 metres of rail from around the track, particularly the 800 metre chute.

The work was completed on Wednesday last week.

This rail will remain in place for a few weeks and consequently the distance of the three-year-old race on Thursday this week has been altered to 1000 metres from 800.

This false rail installation took out of play an area of the track that had caused problems recently providing a worry-free day of racing.

Sydney excitement

THE Sydney Autumn Carnival hits full steam over the next two weeks for the running of the Championships at Randwick including four Group 1 races on each weekend.

All eyes will be on Winx next week as she chases consecutive win number 33 in what will most probably be her final start in the rich Queen Elizabeth Stakes. The $4m prize money is the highest of any race over the Championships.

Next meetings

The next programmed Ipswich race meeting is on Thursday, following by meetings on Wednesdays April 10, 17 and 24.