Irate Eddie rips into gutless Kochie

Eddie McGuire has taken aim at Port Adelaide chairman David Koch after the Power made a push to wear the club's iconic "prison bar" guernsey for Showdown clashes against South Australian rivals the Crows.

Koch wants to go back in time with the famous strip as the club celebrates its 150th anniversary this year and Port will wear it at Adelaide Oval in Round 2 when the AFL season resumes next week. However, Koch also wants to use it in future Showdowns.

Port's SANFL team wears the prison bar guernsey, but the last time the senior AFL side showed it off was in a 2014 final against Richmond when it received special permission to do so.

Collingwood president McGuire said the Magpies and Power have contractual and trademark agreements around when Port is able to wear the prison bar strip, given it's so similar to Collingwood's jumper.

Collingwood has previously given Port exemptions to wear the strip but Koch wants more freedom to display it outside of "heritage" rounds, believing games against their cross-city rivals are the perfect occasion.

"I think (the AFL) should allow us to wear it in Showdowns, because Showdowns have such significant heritage value for South Australian football, and that's what I will be discussing with the AFL when we talk about wearing it in the Showdown next year," Koch told 5AA radio.

But McGuire is adamant the magpie and black and white vertical stripes are what define Collingwood, and should be kept that way. Speaking on Footy Classified last night, he accused Koch of being "disingenuous" with his demands and claimed the Sunrise co-host "doesn't have the guts" to tell Port fans the days of the prison bar guernsey are over.

Koch says Port’s prison bar guernsey is part of the club’s heritage.

McGuire isn’t keen on seeing anything clash with his beloved Magpies.

"My point is this - there are major things when you have an identity and it's your trademark. Collingwood's is the magpie and black and white," McGuire said.

"David doesn't have the guts to tell his supporters that it's finished.

"David, to his credit, has always been a strong supporter of the magpie. You're not, and you can't, wear it again.

"We have handshake agreements, we have contracts, we have trademark agreements, the AFL own the trademark.

"What annoys me, and I think David is being so disingenuous to his own supporters, is he goes on South Australian radio or TV and he fizzes them up.

"The magpie is (the) Collingwood Magpie, and that's that."

McGuire said Collingwood has always been accommodating of Port whenever it's requested to wear the prison bar guernsey, but Koch was pushing things too far with his wish to wear it in future Showdowns.

"If the AFL Commission doesn't do what it's there for, ie protect its clubs and its trademarks, then they're really going to get into (trouble)," McGuire said.

"The bottom line is, they're a great club, enjoy it. David, why bring this up the week before we're all going to get back?

"Any time you've asked on a special occasion we've always said yes."

