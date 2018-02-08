Irish day of celebrations lined up

PUNTERS READY: Springsure St Patrick's Day Races stalwarts Stan and Jacie Priddle are gearing up for a big 2018 race day.

PUNTERS will be hoping for the luck of the Irish to win their pot of gold at this year's St Patrick's Day Races on March 10 at Springsure Racecourse.

The race meeting is the first big event of the year on the Central Highlands racing calendar and it is set to be bigger and better than ever this year.

Steeped in history and tradition, the Springsure StPatrick's Day Races have been part of the region's richtapestry for well over 60years.

Club president Terry Hoare said the race day had long held the premier position of Springsure's day of days since its inception in 1951.

The day has something for everyone, including a big fashions on the field competition, raffles, a variety of food options and a bar serving up Irish cheer until late into the night accompanied by the band Velocity.

Most importantly, it will be a full day of racing action.

As one of the Central Highlands' premier events the day attracts a great social crowd that gets right behind the Irish day of celebrations and keeps a keen interest in local racing connections.

The $43,000 in prizemoney up for grabs over the five races will ensure highly competitive, quality country racing.

The feature on the program will be the $10,000 Kevin Woolcock Memorial Bracelet Open Handicap.

To ensure the safety and convenience for St Patrick's Day Races patrons, the club will run shuttle buses from Springsure State School from noon at the Charles St gate.

The bus will run as required to keep up with demand on the day and after the races it will run until the last pint of Irish lager is called.

For visitors to Springsure and anyone wishing to camp, basic facilities are available at the track, including access to the toilets.

A hot breakfast will be available on Sunday morning.

Gates open at 11am, with the first race starting at 1.30pm.

General gate entry is $15.

For more information phone 49841668.

Club secretary is Philippa Whitehead. Check out the Springsure St Patrick's Day Races Facebook page for further information.