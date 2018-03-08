Irish luck boosts top shelf racing

THE big crowd that is anticipated for the meeting will be hoping the 'Luck of the Irish' reigns supreme for tomorrow's annual 66th edition of the Springsure St Patrick's Day Races.

Good sized fields and the racetrack looking a picture after the rain in recent weeks will ensure the country racing that is served up is top shelf.

More than 30 horses will grace the turf under the hold of their fearless 55kg leprechauns (jockeys) who will set the turf alight at speeds close to 60km/hr.

They will be hoping Irish luck is on their side to be first past the post and be in the elusive number one winners' stall over the five races on the card, for their slice of the $43,000 prize money on offer for the day's racing.

The day is expected to attract a very fashion- conscious crowd as the fashion stakes on offer will give any Queensland race meeting a run for its money.

Club secretary Philippa Whitehead is expecting 1000 people through the turnstiles on Saturday and she has no doubt the Irish green will be prevalent among the crowd.

St Patrick's Day Race Club president, Springsure's Terry Hoare said the race meeting meant a lot to the surrounding districts.

"The annual race days such as St Pat's at Springsure are a big highlight for town folk and the rural families in the surrounding areas,” Mr Hoare said.

"People travel from hundreds of kilometres away, throughout the Central Highlands and beyond, for our annual St Pat's Day Races in Springsure.

"It's the town's social day of days, I suppose.

"Old friends and families return home just to attend the day.

"This year, we are even hosting a school reunion.”

Terry Hoare summed up the race meeting admirably for the support the racing fraternity had shown for the meeting.

"For instance, we have trainers, jockeys and horses coming from all corners of country Queensland and the 'locals' from Emerald, Bluff and Rockhampton who will all gather for a top showing of country racing in Queensland.”

The late Springsure racing identity, Bill Squires, who was a long-time Springsure Saint Patrick's Day Race Club stalwart will have his colours represented on Saturday with Fast Trick in the Class B handicap over 900 metres.

The Clint Garland trained runner has very strong claims in the event and will be one of the strong fancies in the betting.

Squires' wife Nesta and daughter Wendy Cole will be on course to cheer home their runner.