RACING: Tarzan has been allocated the big weight of 62.5kg in the Open Handicap.
Sport

Iron-horse Tarzan weighed for Sunshine Coast

Richard Turnbull
24th Jan 2020 1:00 PM
RUSS Collins and R.J. Stewart’s Iron-horse Tarzan has been allocated the big weight of 62.5kg in the Open Handicap (1000m) at Saturday’s Sunshine Coast meeting.

Lining up in race five on the program, Tarzan is a prolific winner and has earned the mammoth weight with 10 of his 16 wins recorded at the Sunshine Coast 1000m circuit – with five wins in the past six months.

Trainer Stewart Kendrick elected to claim, with leading apprentice Baylee Nothdurft in the saddle from barrier three.

Tarzan is $4.60 in early markets.

