Irrigators' option

FARMERS' REQUIREMENT: Farmers and irrigators in the region can have access to more water Alistair Brightman

THE Queensland Farmers' Federation (QFF) is encouraging irrigators and irrigation groups along the Dawson River to consider an offer by the Queensland Government to access the state's strategic water reserve.

Successful applicants have until August 19 to accept the offer to access more than 69,000 megalitres of water annually for the next three years, to help drive the agriculture sector forward to benefit all Queenslanders.

QFF president Stuart Armitage said QFF and industry members had long advocated for Queensland's strategic water reserves to be made available to farmers enabling them to capitalise on the existing infrastructure opportunities and commended the government for continuing to progress this policy.

"Queensland's 23 water plans currently set aside about 990,000 megalitres of water as strategic infrastructure reserves, a portion of which can now be utilised by the state's irrigators for high value agriculture,” Mr Armitage said.

"This is win-win policy, but critical to its success will be the cost of the water.

"Its pricing must reflect the short-term availability, any seasonal conditions of supply, the additional costs that farmers may face in establishing on farm infrastructure and the high electricity costs of pumping.”

"For Queensland to continue producing world class food, agriculture must have access to reliable and affordable water.”