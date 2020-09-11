Is there a man drought in CQ?

Women, if you’re on the hunt for a man, the places to go are Gladstone and Livingstone council areas.

WOMEN outnumber men in Central Queensland, according to the latest figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

The ABS recently released the Regional Population by Age and Sex, Australia, 2019 data.

According to the figures, the total population for the Bundaberg, Gladstone, Rockhampton and Livingstone local government areas is 278,858.

Women, if you're on the hunt for a man, the places to go are Gladstone and Livingstone council areas, where there are and 1224 and 806 more men respectively, or about 104 men to every 100 women.

While in the more female dominated council areas, Bundaberg has 1226 more women and Rockhampton 1350 more, or about 97 men to every 100 women.

Bundaberg is the retiree haven of CQ going by the numbers, with 24.1 per-cent of the population aged 65 or older.

This compares to 11.5 per-cent of over 65s in Gladstone, 15.2 per-cent in Rockhampton and 19.2 per-cent in Livingstone.

Gladstone reigns supreme as the youth capital of CQ with 23 per-cent of its population aged 14 or under.

Rockhampton has 20.9 per-cent of youth, Livingstone 18.7 and Bundaberg 17.5 per-cent.

The majority of people who live in Gladstone, 65.5 per-cent, are aged 15 to 65, followed by 63.9 per-cent in Rockhampton, 62.1 in Livingstone and 58.4 in Rockhampton.

The Queensland Government Department of State Development, Tourism and Innovation predicts the CQ population to grow to almost 276,000 by 2036.

The top 10 output industries contribute $43.68 billion to the state's economy.

These are mining, manufacturing, construction, rental, hiring and real estate services, electricity, gas, water and waste services, transport, postal and warehousing, agriculture, forestry and fishing, health care and social assistance, education and training, and public administration and safety.

The region also value adds $20.4 billion to the state's economy from those industries.

According to the department, 106,857 people are employed across the region from a total labour force of 127,316 people.

The top five employment areas are health care and social assistance, retail trade, education and training, mining and construction.

The numbers:

Bundaberg: Population - 95,856. Median age - 45.6 years.

Gladstone: Population - 63,412. Median age - 36.4 years.

Livingstone: Population - 38,078. Median age - 42.9 years.

Rockhampton: Population - 81,512. Median age - 35.8 years.