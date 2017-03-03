Is there rain ahead?

Karen Bird captured this picture of the dry land in CQ.

IF YOU thought summer in CQ was hotter than normal, you'd be right.

The figures are in and show Queensland sweltered through the second warmest summer on record.

But it's the lack of rain which is most worrying for farmers in Central Queensland.

The average rainfall for summer in Emerald is 226.9mm, this year the region didn't even receive half of that recording a total 102.4mm.

It's a figure that is starting to worry farmers.

Gindie producer Ian Sampson said he hasn't seen the land this dry since 1979.

"The country is dry and a lot of it doesn't have feed on it,” he said.

"Usually by this time of year I have forage sorghum six foot high or taller. I hardly have anything this year, it's only six inches tall.”

The lack of rain also meant Mr Sampson, along with many farmers in the area haven't been able to plant sorghum, a traditional CQ crop.

"It's the first time I haven't planted the crop,” he said.

"We didn't get the rain to plant in January, instead we are preparing for winter crops.”

Although things are looking "worrying” for the year ahead. Mr Sampson is hoping for another cracker winter.

"I think this summer has been similar to what we experienced last year. It was just lucky we had a wet winter,” he said.

"But traditionally winter is dry, so it's not a good picture. We'll need above average rain from now on.”

Last year Mr Sampson reaped the rewards of a bumper chickpea crops after above average winter rainfall.

"Every morning I wake up and check the forecast. I go outside and look at the clouds,” he said.

"I'm always hoping for wet clouds, not the white fluffy clouds.”

But it looks as if the farmers of CQ may be waiting a little longer for rain. Weatherzone meteorologist Kim Westcott said there is equal likelihood for average autumn rainfall.

"The average rainfall for Emerald in August is 94mm, there is 50/50 chance that the region will receive that,” she said.

"It is also be likely to be warmer than average.”