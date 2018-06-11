Is this 75c Kmart-hack cake genius or gross?

IT may look like a poo emoji, but it tastes as sweet as pie and is a piece of cake to make. Meet the cakewich - cake mix cooked for a few minutes in a sandwich press.

The delicious invention, hailed as genius by social media sweet tooths, the cakewich was brought to life by Queensland mum Nicola Leonard this week, and has changed lives everywhere.

"I saw a post online about someone who made 'perfect eggs every time' in a jaffle maker - so I got out our deep dish Kmart sandwich press and thought, why not cake?" the 27-year-old mother of four told news.com.au

"I was actually surprised it worked as well as it did - and the kids loved them."

Ms Leonard said it takes only two tablespoons of cake mix per cakewich, and just four minutes to cook - perfect when you need a hot, mouth-watering treat after dinner.

"The first time I did it I used a Coles 75 cent cake mix and it was so easy - I have also used the Greens mix and they both came out so yummy," she said.

"They came out so fluffy and soft inside.

Sure, it might not look like a master baker has made it, but it’s a hit.

"My husband Daniel and I loved them and so did the kids."

The Redcliffe woman said children Amelia-ann, 6, Zoe, 3, and one-year-old twins James and Layla, loved the invention, which they covered in custard.

"Next time I'm going to try brownie mix and I was thinking berries would go so well in the middle," she said.

"I posted it on a Kmart hack group and they all liked the idea - I love the group because the hacks are normally fun, useful and cost effective which is great when you have a big family like I do.

"I have been surprised at how much people loved it - I have borrowed hack ideas off the page so much its nice to have a hack that I can share."

After posting online, people commented on the clever idea they couldn't wait to try.

"Like a boss," one woman wrote.

"Great idea, I will be trying this," said another, while others joked about the convenience of the sugary snack.

"I wish I hadn't seen this - it is going to be dangerous."